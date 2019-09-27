ALMEDIA — Emily Swineford scored a pair of goals in the first 10 minutes to lift Selinsgrove to a 5-0 victory over Central Columbia in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game Thursday.
Maddie Bucher, Olivia Lybarger and Jess Alba also scored for the Seals.
Selinsgrove 5, Central Columbia 0
First half
S-Emily Swineford, 25:09; S-Maddie Bucher (Swineford), 24:00; S-Swineford (Katie Bucher), 20:39.
Second half
S-Olivia Lybarger (Olivia Reichley), 23:50; S-Jess Alba (Anna Gephart), 9:26.
Shots: S, 21-5. Corners: S, 8-1. Saves: Selinsgrove 5 (Mazzie Teats 2, Riley Batdorf 2, Lonna Temple); Central Columbia 12 (Haley Conrad).
n Midd-West 9, Milton 0
MIDDLEBURG — Marlo Spriggle scored three goals and added an assist as the Mustangs cruised to the HAC crossover win.
Brenna Brown added two goals and an assist for Midd-West (6-5).
Larissa Shearer made 18 saves for the Black Panthers.
Midd-West 9, Milton 0
First half
MW-Lynsey Fultz, 24:03; MW-Brenna Brown, 18:04; MW-Aubrey Isaacs (Marlo Spriggle), 16:56; MW-Molly Sellers, 6:38; MW-Spriggle, 3:34; MW-Spriggle (Brown), 0:36.
Second half
MW-Spriggle, 25:42; MW-Brown, 11:36; MW-Sydney Keister, 3:32.
Shots: MW, 23-0. Corners: MW, 17-2. Saves: Milton 18 (Larissa Shearer); Midd-West 0 (Aleah Gemberling).
n Greenwood 9,
East Juniata 0
MILLERSTOWN — Grace Lesh scored two goals and had two assists to lead the Wildcats to the Tri-Valley League win.
Greenwood (10-0-2, 5-0-1) led 3-0 at halftime.
Emily Carolus made 18 saves for the Tigers.
Greenwood 9, East Juniata 0
First half
G-Leah Bryner (Sydney Cameron, Grace Lesh), 24:21; G-Audrey Weger, 14:26; G-Cori Davis, 7:32.
Second half
G-Lesh (Davis), 28:07; G-Lesh (Ashlyn Taylor), 20:40; G-Hailey Womer, 18:41; G-Davis (Lesh), 16:41; G-Maddie Howell (Allie Howell), 5:45; G-Kinsey Flickinger (Bryner), 4:27.
Shots: G, 35-1. Corners: G, 15-0. Saves: East Juniata 18 (Emily Carolus); Greenwood 0 (Kelsey Sheaffer).
n Line Mountain 3,
Lewisburg 0
LEWISBURG — Laney Yeager recorded a hat trick, Olivia Smeltz stopped 10 shots for a shutout, and the Eagles won the nonconference contest.
Line Mountain 3, Lewisburg 0
First half
LM-Laney Yeager (Taylor Rothermel), 8:23.
Second half
LM-Yeager (Ashley Schreffler), 16:43; LM-Yeager (Ainsley Derck), 13:34.
Shots: Lew, 11-6. Corners: Lew, 13-2. Saves: Line Mountain 10 (Olivia Smeltz); Lewisburg 3 (Keeley Baker).