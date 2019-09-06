SELINSGROVE — The Selinsgrove defense held Shikellamy without a shot on goal, while Jess Alba scored two goals as the Seals remained undefeated with a 6-0 field hockey victory over the Braves in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I action.
Emily Swineford and Olivia Reichley each had a goal and an assist for the Seals (2-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-I). Anna Gephart and Sydney Schmouder also scored for Selinsgrove.
Shikellamy falls to 1-1, 0-1.
Selinsgrove 6, Shikellamy 0
First half
Sel-Jess Alba (Emily Swineford), 23:13: Sel-Swineford (Maddie Bucher), 21:46; Sel-Alba (Katie Bucher), 15:50; Sel-Anna Gephart (Olivia Reichley), 7:22; Sel-Reichley (K. Bucher), :23.
Second half
Sel-Sydney Schmouder (Alba), 26:54.
Shots: Sel, 20-0. Corners: Sel, 20-1. Saves: Selinsgrove (Mazzie Teats, Riley Botdorf and Lonna Temple), 0; Shikellamy (Reagan Wiest), 14
n Line Mountain 8,
East Juniata 1
MANDATA — Brooke Herb scored three goals as the Eagles picked up the Tri-Valley League victory.
Alana Martz, Ainsley Derck, Ashley Schreffler, Teague Hoffman and Paige Zerbe also scored for Line Mountain (1-1 overall, 1-0 TVL).
Kylie Dowling scored for East Juniata (0-2, 0-1).
Line Mountain 8, East Juniata 1
First half
LM-Brooke Herb (Emily Baumert, Laney Yeager), 21:06; LM-Herb (Cortney Keim), 19:12; LM-Alana Martz, 10:33; LM-Ainsley Derck (Cydney Lahr), 7:55; LM-Ashley Schreffler, 6:15.
Second half
LM-Herb (Schreffler), 20:17; EJ-Kylie Dowling (Kaylyn Walters), 16:15; LM-Teague Hoffman (Lahr), 16:06; LM-Paige Zerbe (Schreffler), :58.
Shots: LM, 34-8. Corners: LM, 9-4. Saves: East Juniata (Emily Carolus), 20; Line Mountain (Olivia Smeltz and Kalina Pechart), 4.
n Lewisburg 10,
Warrior Run 0
LEWISBURG — Gaby Markunas scored five goals, giving her nine on the year, as the Green Dragons rolled to the HAC-II win.
Lewisburg (2-0, 1-0 HAC-II) now has 20 goals in two victories over the last three days.
Izzy Zaleski added a goal and three assists for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg 10, Warrior Run 0
First half
L-Gaby Markunas, 23:47; L-Markunas (Allie Mast), 10:03; L-Markunas, 7:06; L-Dana Mangano (Zaleski), 5:31; L-Markunas (Mangano), 2:22.
Second half
L-Kara Koch, 22:49; L-Markunas (Zaleski), 21:20; L-Zaleski, 13:05; L-Maddie Redding, 5:40; L-Rylee Dyroff (Zaleski), 3:40.
Shots: L, 25-0. Corners: L, 12-0. Saves: Lewisburg, 0; Warrior Run (Rachel Yohn), 15.
n Mifflinburg 11, Milton 0
MILTON — Camryn Murray scored three goals, while Mara Shuck, Brook Karchner and Evelyn Osborne each scored two goals to lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Camille Finerghty and Chloe Hanselman also scored for Mifflinburg (2-0 overall, 1-0 HAC-I).
Larissa Sheaffer had 29 saves for Milton.
Mifflinburg 11, Milton 0
First half
Miff-Evelyn Osborne (Chloe Hanselman), 22:58; Miff-Camille Fingerghy (unassisted), 20:52; Miff-Mara Shuck (penalty stroke), 5:13; Miff-Camryn Murray (unassisted), :15.
Second half
Miff-Brook Karchner (unassisted), 28:17; Miff-Shuck (unassisted), 27:07; Miff-Karchner (unassisted), 24:11; Miff-Hanselman (unassisted), 13:20; Miff-Osborne (unassisted), 12:26; Miff-Murray (Angela Reamer), 6:53; Miff-Murray (unassisted), 5:12.
n Greenwood 6, Susquenita 0
COVE — Grace Lesh notched a hat trick, and Jordan Strop and Haley Womer each added a goal and an assist as the Wildcats picked up the TVL win.
Abby Taylor also scored for Greenwood (4-0 overall, 1-0 TVL), while Emma Rolston chipped in two assists.
Greenwood 6, Susquenita 0
First half
G-Grace Lesh (penalty stroke), 26:33;G-Lesh (Leah Bryner), 20:57; G-Haley Womer (Jordan Stroup), 15:18.
Second half
G-Lesh (Emma Rolston), 11:39; G-Stroup (Rolston), 6:22; G-Abby Taylor (Womer), 5:28.
Shots: G, 31-4. Corners: G, 18-1. Saves: Greenwood 4 (Kelsey Sheaffer); Susquenita 23 (Kendra Masser, Cassie Martin).