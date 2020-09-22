Selinsgrove rolls over Danville

The Daily Item
DANVILLE — Nick Ritter and Kyle Ruhl each scored a pair of goals to power Selinsgrove to an 8-0 win over Danville in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys soccer Monday.
Noah Derr had a goal and two assists, while Eli Markle had one of each for the Seals, who led 4-0 at halftime. Cole Catherman had a pair of saves in the shutout.
Selinsgrove 8, Danville 0
First half
S-Nick Ritter (Noah Derr), 18:26; S-Own goal, 20:06; S-Kyle Ruhl (Derr), 33:23; S-Ritter (Josh Pontius), 36:24.
Second half
S-Ruhl (penalty kick), 16:10; S-Derr, 21:25; S-Colin Findlay (Eli Markle), 31:16; S-Markle, 38:55.
Shots: 11-2. Corners: S 3-2. Saves: Selinsgrove 2 (Cole Catherman); Danville 3 (Evan Haas).
n Midd-West 2,
Loyalsock 1, OT
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — Owen Solomon scored the equalizer, and Nolan Stahl notched the game-winner in overtime for Midd-West.
Trey Wagner assisted on both goals for the Mustangs (3-1-1), with Nick Eppley also credited with help on Solomon’s tally.
Midd-West 2, Loyalsock 1, OT
Second half
L-Brady Dowell, 13:00; MW-Owen Solomon (Nick Eppley, Trey Wagner), 28:00.
Overtime
MW-Nolan Stahl (Wagner), 5:00.
Shots: MW 9-7. Corners: MW 8-1. Saves: Midd-West 6; Loyalsock 6.
n Lourdes Regional 4,
Williams Valley 0
COAL TOWNSHIP — Hunter Reed and Andrew Wasilewski each contributed a goal and an assist in Lourdes Regional’s Schuylkill League win.
Layth Kanafani and Owen Sandri also had goals for the Red Raider (1-1).
Lourdes Regional 4, Williams Valley 0
First half
LR-Hunter Reed, 6:27; LR-Layth Kanafani (Andrew Wasilewski).
Second half
LR-Wasilewski (Lucas Weikel), 36:23; LR-Owen Sandri (Reed).
Shots: LR 20-10. Corners: 7-7. Saves: Williams Valley 8 (R. Adams); Lourdes Regional 8 (Nick DeManicor).