SELINSGROVE — Max Maurer won two throwing events and Nate Hackenberger took the long and triple jumps as the Selinsgrove boys beat Shamokin 105-45 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I boys track and field action on Wednesday.
On the girls side, Maryrose Molina-Shuman won three individual events to lead the Seals to a 102-48 win over the Indians.
Maurer won the discus and the shot put for the Seals.
Colton Lynch won two events for Shamokin, winning the 200 and 400.
Molina-Shuman won the 200, 400 and long jump in the girls meet for Selinsgrove. Shaela Kruskie won the 1,600 and the 3,200 for the Seals.
Boys
Selinsgrove 105, Shamokin 45
100: Logan Rodkey (Sel), 11.46; Nick Ritter (Sel); Brandon Hile (Sel); 200: Colton Lynch (Sham), 23.42; Rodkey (Sel); Ryan Mangels (Sel); 400: Lynch (Sham), 51.87; Donovan Goundie (Sel), 54.34; Santino Carpellucci (Sham); 800: Jarrett Lee (Sel), 2:08.64; Carpellucci (Sham); Evan Dagle (Sel); 1,600: Derick Blair (Sel), 4:59.99; Gabriel Schaeffer (Sel); Tyler Kerstetter (Sham); 3,200: Blair (Sel), 11:07.95; Schaeffer (Sel); William McGee (Sel); 110HH: Carter Smink (Sham), 15.64; Dylan Wagner (Sel); Xavier Lopez (Sel); 300H: Wagner (Sel), 43.06; Lopez (Sel); Brady Deivert (Sel); 400R: Sel (Rodkey, Ritter, Wagner, Lopez), 46.16; 1,600R: Sel (Goundie, Lee, Rodkey, Wagner), 3:50.85; 3,200R: Shamokin (Owen Amato, Carpellucci, Noah Kerstetter, Lynch), 8:56.53; High jump: Marcus Moyer (Sham), 5-10; Michael Stebila (Sel); Chase Pensyl (Sham); Pole vault: Wade Alleman (Sham), 11-0; Damian Hahn (Sel); Kaleb Styer (Sham); Long jump: Nate Hackenberger (Sel), 19-11; Nate Aument (Sel); Luke Hackenberger (Sel); Triple jump: N. Hackenberger (Sel), 40-8; Jason Alderson (Sham); Tyler Ruhl (Sel); Shot put: Max Maurer (Sel), 48-5; Colin Melhorn (Sel); Dominic Parise (Sel); Discus: Maurer (Sel), 151-5; Eric Zalar (Sham); Riley Macaluso (Sham); Javelin: Hile (Sel), 155-6; Aument (Sel); Macaluso (Sham).
Girls
Selinsgrove 102, Shamokin 48
100: Carly Aument (Sel), 13.12; Alexis Bressi (Sham); Chrstine Horning (Sham); 200: Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel), 27.48; Bressi (Sham); Brooke Klinger (Sham); 400: Molina-Shuman (Sel), 1:03.45; Bressi (Sham); Sophia Lybarger (Sel); 800: Emily Fry (Sel), 2:35.36; Kamryn Kramer (Sham); Breia Mayes (Sel); 1,600: Shaela Kruskie (Sel), 5:20.46; Kramer (Sham); Ade Leason (Sel); 3,200: Kruskie (Sel), 11:57.2; Leason (Sel); Lynley Burke (Sel); 100H: Gina Carpellucci (Sham), 16.84; Abby Parise (Sel); Ava Blair (Sel); 300H: Parise (Sel), 50.98; Carpellucci (Sham); Blair (Sel); 400R: Sham (Carpellucci, Klinger, Carly Nye, Horning), 55.9; 1,600R: Sel, 4:49.55; 3,200R: Sel, 9:24.22; High jump: Madison Lippay (Sham), 4-10; Klinger (Sham); Maddy Fertig (Sham); Pole vault: Nicole Gelnett (Sel), 8-0; Katelyn Estep (Sel); Grace Bingaman (Sel); Long jump: Molina-Shuman (Sel), 15-0 1/2; Parise (Sel); Fertig (Sham); Triple jump: Blair (Sel), 30-4; Lippay (Sham); Lexy Freed (Sel); Shot put: Shakiya Steapleton (Sel), 31-9 1/2; Cierra Adams (Sel); Cassie Drumheiser (Sham); Discus: Peyton Puttman (Sham), 83-1; Emily Davis (Sel); Alayna Davis (Sel); Javelin: E. Davis (Sel), 98-7; McKenna Parker (Sel); Liela Bellis (Sham).