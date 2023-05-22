SELINSGROVE — How valuable a hitter is Selinsgrove junior Josh Domaracki?
Put it this way: He brings a leadoff hitter's confidence and knack for making contact as well as the hunger to do middle-of-the-order damage to the bottom third of the Seals' lineup.
On Monday, Domaracki belted a pair of two-RBI hits from the seven-hole, keying a four-run first inning and boosting a big fifth that brought an early end to the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional quarterfinal game.
Fourth-seeded Selinsgrove, last year's Class 5A state runner-up, hammered 10 hits — four for extra bases — and got five strong innings from Tyler Swineford to beat No. 5 Crestwood, 12-2.
In addition to Domaracki's four RBIs, Ben Gearhart went 3-for-3 with a solo homer and three RBIs; Gannon Steimling had a two-run, pinch-hit single; and Caleb Hicks sparked both Seals rallies with extra-base rockets.
"I think we can hit top-to-bottom in the lineup," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "Hicks is leading off right now, but I feel I've got two other guys that could lead off just as well: Josh Domaracki and Tucker Teats. Those guys are doing a great job toward the bottom of the lineup. It's kinda crazy to have two guys like that near the bottom."
The Seals (15-5) scored double-digit runs for the 11th time this season and fifth in their last seven games. They play at top-seeded North Pocono (17-2), a 4-0 winner over No. 8 West Scranton, 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in a rematch of last year's subregional final, won by Selinsgrove, 3-2.
Crestwood ended the season 11-10.
Domaracki ranks second for Selinsgrove with 23 hits, one behind fellow junior Hicks. Domaracki's 22 RBIs match Teats for second on the team behind classmate Ben Gearhart (25). He also boasts a .390 batting average with as many walks as strikeouts (seven) in the team's third-most plate appearances — all despite hitting deep in the order over the last two-thirds of the season.
"I take a lot of pride in it," he said. "It shows role-acceptance, like, I'm not bummed about it. I just do my job and try to get things done."
Domaracki made it 3-0 with his first-inning hit Monday, and he helped the Seals steal a fourth run before the third out was made.
Hicks led off with a double to the gap in right-center, and Gearhart was hit by a pitch for a team-high 21st time. There were two outs when Comets starter balked in a run and then walked Andrew Gephart. Teats beat out a chopper to the third baseman to load the bases for Domaracki. He worked a 2-0 count full before pulling a grounder through the right side of the infield for a three-run lead.
On the first pitch to Mark Pastore, Domaracki broke for second base and ran himself into a pickle, allowing Teats to steal home before an inning-ending tag was applied at first base.
"With two outs, you never know if you will be able to get another run," Domaracki said of the delayed double-steal. "I think it was really important because it gives us good confidence and it gives us a cushion. We know we need to keep adding to it, but it takes a little bit of the pressure off."
Swineford didn't need more than the first-inning runs. The big right-hander committed to Mansfield limited the Comets to two unearned runs on four hits. He struck out eight and walked none to improve to 6-2 with a 1.84 ERA.
"The run support is huge," he said. "I didn't hit great today, but the guys pick me up when I pitch. We got the win and live to see another day."
Swineford had a good curveball from the start, using it punch-out four batters among his six strikeouts the first time through the Crestwood lineup.
"With how short this fence is, you've got to keep guys off-balance," Swineford said. "I was throwing (the curve) for strikes, and I was wiping it out, too, which is effective. You've just got to keep them off-balance so they don't sit on (pitches), and let the guys behind me make the plays."
The only adversity Swineford faced developed in the third. An infield error with two outs extended the inning for Moratori, who lined a 1-1 fastball out to right-center, making it 4-2. The next batter reached on an error, but Swineford ended the inning with a flyout.
The only other Comet to reach second base was Braiden Wanchisen, who led off the fourth with a single just inside the third-base line and moved to second on a groundout. Swineford struck out the next two batters to strand Wanchisen.
"I liked how Tyler really maintained his composure," said Beiler. "We had a couple errors there, and he does really well — he bears down — when guys are on base that are not his fault. Just a really, really good job by him.
"He comes (into the dugout), and he's not real happy, but he did what he had to do from that point on. That's definitely the senior in him."
Gearhart swatted the first pitch of the home third into an open car window beyond the center-field fence. The Seals then scored seven in the fifth on six hits, two walks and a hit batsman.
Hicks crushed a leadoff triple to the fence in straightaway center, and Gearhart pulled the next pitch through the right side. After Mason Richter was hit by a fastball, Gephart hit a checked-swing single to fill the bases. Teats walked on five pitches before Domaracki chopped a two-run double over the first baseman's head. Teats and Domaracki scored on Steimling's pinch-hit to make it 11-2.
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A BASEBALL
QUARTERFINAL
SELINSGROVE 12, CRESTWOOD 2 (5 INN.)
Crestwood;002;00;— 2-4-1
Selinsgrove;401;07;— 12-10-3
Game-ending run scored with 2 outs
Joe Moratori, Trevor Dean (5) and Nate Stortz. Tyler Swineford and Caleb Hicks.
WP: Swineford. LP: Moratori.
Crestwood: Chaz Wright run; Moratori 3-for-3, home run (3rd, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Braiden Wanchisen 1-for-2.
Selinsgrove: Hicks 2-for-3, triple, double, 2 runs; Ben Gearhart 3-for-3, home run (3rd, solo), 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Mason Richter run; Swineford run; Andrew Gephart 1-for-2, 2 runs; Tucker Teats 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Josh Domaracki 2-for-3, double, run, 4 RBIs; Mark Pastore run; Gannon Steimling 1-for-1, 2 RBIs.