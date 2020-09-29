The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Hailey Bingaman scored a pair of first-quarter goals, and Selinsgrove limited Midd-West to three shots in a 6-0 Heartland Athletic Conference field hockey crossover win Monday.
Bingaman scored goals seven minutes apart, the second of which was a penalty stroke. Liv Reichley added a goal and an assist for the Seals (8-0).
Paris Seibel made 17 saves for the Mustangs (1-4).
Selinsgrove 6, Midd-West 0
First quarter
S-Hailey Bingaman (Jess Alba), 11:50; S-Bingaman (penalty stroke), 4:35.
Second quarter
S-Paige Witkop (Liv Reichley), 6:35.
Third quarter
S-Reichley (Hannah Day), 7:39; S-Alexis Freed (Rachel Martin), 3:11.
Fourth quarter
S-Leah Toskey (Hannah Smullen), 9:13.
Shots: S 23-3. Corners: S 11-1. Saves: Midd-West 17 (Paris Seibel); Selinsgrove 1 (Riley Batdorf 0, Lonna Temple 1).
JV score: Selinsgrove 3-1.
n Northwest 6, East Juniata 0
SHICKSHINNY — Lauren Okuniewski had a hand in Northwest’s first three goals, scoring two of them, for Northwest Area.
Vivian Searer made 17 saves for East Juniata (0-4).
Northwest 6, East Juniata 0
First quarter
N-Lauren Okuniewski, 7:44.
Second quarter
N-Milana Straub (Okuniewski), 5:47.
Third quarter
N-Okuniewski (Morgan Gregory), 5:45; N-Jessica Dzoch, 0:22.
Fourth quarter
N-Dzoch (Straub), 7:17; N-Morgan Hermanofski (Dzoch), 0:47.
Shots: N 25-0. Corners: N 11-1. Saves: East Juniata 17 (Vivian Searer); Northwest 0 (Nicole Miller).
n Line Mountain 1, Benton 0
BENTON — Terri Reichard’s first-quarter goal lifted Line Mountain to a nonleague win. The Eagles (1-0-2) peppered the cage with 21 shots.
Line Mountain 1, Benton 0
First quarter
LM-Terri Reichard (Johna Rebuck), 4:23.
Shots: LM 21-1. Corners: LM 19-5. Saves: Line Mountain 1 (Zerbe); Benton 20 (Whitenight).
n Bloomsburg 7,
Mifflinburg 2
BLOOMSBURG — The Wildcats (3-4-1) dropped below .500 with a HAC crossover loss.
SATURDAY
n Midd-West 3, Danville 0
DANVILLE — Marlo Spriggle had two goals and an assist to lead the Mustangs to its first win of the season in a HAC crossover game.
Spriggle scored with an assist from Haley Stahl in the first half, before Delaney Klinger assisted on Spriggle’s second goal to make it 2-0.
Sarah Shupp capped the scoring in the second half with an assist from Spriggle.
Midd-West 3, Danville 0
First half
MW-Marlo Spriggle (Haley Stahl).
Second half
MW-Spriggle (Delaney Klinger); MW-Sarah Shupp (Spriggle).
Shots: MW 21-0; Corners: MW 18-3.