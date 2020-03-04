Selinsgrove's Aument takes step forward

HERSHEY — After wrestling for six years, Ryan Aument traded his singlet and wrestling shoes for shorts and basketball sneakers.
That lasted for two years — seventh and eighth grade.
By then, the son of John and Jen Aument, who started wrestling in first grade, found that he missed the mat too much. The smell of the Resilite beat the screech on hardwood.
Selinsgrove varsity coach Seth Martin was happy to have Aument back in the program, even though he knew little about him. He hadn’t tried to lure him to the wrestling room.
“When I go through the hallways and I talk to kids about wrestling, the first question I ask is, ‘Do you play any sports in the winter?’ If they say ‘basketball,’ I say, ‘Never mind,’ because I am not here to take kids away from other sports,” Martin said.
In Aument’s case, though, Martin knew he had wrestled and wanted to return.
“I didn’t know what I had to work with,” Martin recalled. “Before that I had only heard of him in elementary because I knew some of the kids, but from elementary to varsity is a big difference — especially when you didn’t wrestle for two years.”
Yet Aument was determined to return to the program. Why did he miss it so much?
“I just like the work that goes with it,” said Aument, whose favorite sport is football. He was also the left fielder on last season’s Class 3A state championship baseball team.
“You have to work hard, and I felt like wrestling would make me a better athlete and help me with football,” he said.
It doesn’t hurt that some of his best friends are also wrestlers, Martin said.
“He’s good buddies with Nate Schon (the Seals’ returning 220-pound state champion), even though they fight like siblings,” the coach said. “That was a big part of it, along with Coy (Bastian, a junior three-time state qualifier), and I was happy with it.”
Aument agreed and attributed his progression in wrestling to the work he puts in with Schon, as well as Martin.
“Having Nate Schon to work with, he has made me so much better through the years, and coach Martin is just the best coach I’ve ever had,” Aument said. “He makes us work hard and holds us accountable. He helped me get up to the next level that I needed to achieve my goal.”
Reversal of fortune
The goal was met last week when Aument finally got over the hump and qualified for the PIAA 3A tournament for the first time.
It didn’t come without anxious moments.
Aument was leading Bellefonte’s Tyler Benner 6-1 with 30 seconds left in the Northwest Regional semifinals in Altoona where a win would punch his ticket to Hershey.
In the blink of an eye, it all fell apart. Benner caught Aument and pinned him in 5:43.
“He had an absolutely devastating loss in the semifinals,” Martin said. “For me, as a coach in my 10 years, I don’t think I have sat in the corner and seen anything like that happen. That’s a huge hit to your mental game.’’
Martin confided in Aument after the tournament that he didn’t know if Aument would be able to mentally bounce back in time before he had to wrestle a do-or-die consolation match.
But Aument did rebound, edging Mifflin County’s Jacob Krepps 4-3 and majoring Ty Price, of State College, 10-1, to qualify.
“I told him that he just beat two kids who were better than the kid who beat him in the semifinal,” Martin said.
Aument said, “I was devastated. I wasn’t too positive after that (loss).”
That’s when his buddy came to the rescue.
“Schon came up to me and said, ‘Are you going to just sit here and feel sorry for yourself? Or are you going to go out and keep working and make something of it?’” Aument recalled.
It’s that kind of attitude and toughness that Martin said he saw in Aument when he returned to the sport as a freshman.
“He hates to lose. He’s got pretty good hips in terms of moving in the right way without really knowing it,’’ Martin said. “Some kids have good hips by nature, and some don’t.
“He’s also extremely hard to pin. He’ll fight. He could be in a pool of blood, missing teeth, missing limbs, and he’ll just keep getting up and coming at you, and that’s one thing about him that has taken him a long way. He’s a tough, gritty kid, and he’s that way on the football field, too.”
Wrestling part of regimen
When Aument joined the team in ninth grade, Martin said, “he was a part of a pretty impressive freshman group.”
Aument went 10-17 as a freshman, then 21-18 last year. He is 30-13 heading to Hershey for a career record of 61-48.
“He has made leaps and bounds (to this season),” Martin said. “He’s the kind of kid that makes a coach feel good about what’s going on because every year he gets better.”
Aument said he hopes to play football in college. Baseball keeps him off the mats in the spring and summer as he also plays American Legion ball.
However, he routinely attends a Bucknell wrestling camp in the summer and is working as much as he can to improve in the sport.
In his first trip to the state tournament this week, Aument said, “I know a bunch of kids, I’ve been in tournaments with them.”
He opens in a pigtail round match with Nick Yannutz of Solanco.
His coach has told him what to expect.
“It’s a whole different game there; there are no slouches,” Aument said. “Everyone is good and everyone’s there with one goal: to win.”
He added he must stay focused, not let the big crowd bother him, and just wrestle his match.
Aument attained his goal of qualifying for Hershey. He has this weekend and next season to do even more.