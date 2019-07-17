LOCK HAVEN — Selinsgrove’s coaching staff entered the Little League Section 3 Junior Division baseball tournament with a game plan that would give three pitchers enough work to keep them sharp.
The plan included limiting the amount of pitches each threw as well.
Well, everything worked splendidly Tuesday night.
Getting a combined three-hit shutout from Sylvan Martin, Jake Anders and Josh Domaracki, Selinsgrove opened the tournament with a 4-0 victory over Wellsboro.
“Everything went as planned,” said Martin, who kept Wellsboro off-balance with his tailing two-seamer. “Looking forward to (today).”
Tucker Teats and Steven Miller added two hits apiece for Selinsgrove — Teats and Anders scored all four runs and swiped four bases — which will return tonight (5:30) to Lock Haven University’s Watkins Field to face host Keystone.
“It’s a great feeling going into playing Keystone,” Teats said. “We played them three or four years ago, never came close. Now we’ll be able to get back at them.”
Martin escaped a first-inning threat that had Wellsboro runners perched at second and third with one out by getting an infield pop and a groundout, and Selinsgrove wasted little time scoring a run.
Teats lined a one-out single to left that was misplayed, allowing the speedy shortstop to advance to second base. When Steven Miller followed with a single, Teats trotted home for Selinsgrove’s initial run.
“It was pretty big,” Martin said of the first inning. “It gave us a good start, so we could get the bats going.”
“Keeps the momentum going,” Teats added. “Keeps the bats rolling, everything. Everything was just rolling today.”
Martin retired nine consecutive Wellsboro hitters — he walked three and fanned three before leaving with two outs in the fourth inning.
“This is the first time we were the home team, so that was exciting for us,” Selinsgrove manager Shawn Felty said. “The guys practiced hard the last couple days, had a lot of enthusiasm at practice and it just carried over to today.”
Anders reached on an error, swiped second and advanced to third on Caleb Hicks’ bouncer to short to open the bottom of the second. Wellsboro pitcher Cameron Brought issued one-out walks to Martin and Andrew Gephart that loaded the bases.
Moments later, Domaracki’s liner to right-center made it 2-0.
Martin sandwiched fly ball outs around a pair of one-out walks in the top of the fourth before leaving with his pitch count at 52. Anders found himself in a bases-juiced jam when Peyton McClure greeted him with an infield single to short.
Anders struck out the next batter on a called third strike to escape the threat.
Selinsgrove stretched its lead to 3-0 in the bottom half of the fourth as Teats lined a one-out single to left, then stole second and third before scoring when the catcher’s throw to third skipped into left field.
Anders helped his own cause in the fifth by reaching on a swinging third strike that sailed to the backstop and stealing second. Owen Santiago’s comebacker moved Anders to third, and he scored on Martin’s sacrifice fly.
Domaracki replaced Anders with one down in the sixth — Anders totaled 24 pitches while fanning three — and needed just six deliveries to get the final two outs. Domaracki allowed a leadoff walk in the seventh, and struck out the next batter he faced.
Two pitches later, on Domaracki’s 20th offering, Hayes Campbell bounced into a game-ending double play.
Anders and Domaracki will be both available to throw tonight.
“The pitching side went just as the game plan we predicted,” Felty said. “We were hoping to get four innings from Sylvan, get him two days of rest and then save the other guys to pitch tomorrow. Worked out pretty well.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
JUNIOR DIVISION
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
Selinsgrove 4, Wellsboro 0
Wellsboro`000`000`0 — 0-3-3
Selinsgrove`110`110`x — 4-8-1
Cameron Brought and Caden Smith. Sylvan Martin, Jake Anders (4), Josh Domaracki (6) and Mark Pastore.
WP: Martin. LP: Brought.
Wellsboro: Smith 1-for-2, walk; Peyton McClure 1-for-2, walk; Brought 1-for-3.
Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases; Steven Miller 2-for-3, RBI; Domaracki 1-for-3, RBI; Martin 1-for-1, RBI; Ben Gearhart 1-for-4, double; Ben Malehorn 1-for-1.