Nate Schon will go for his second state title in a row tonight and he will get a chance to avenge his only loss of the season along the way.
The Selinsgrove junior rallied from an early deficit in the 220-pound Class 3A semifinal this morning, pulling away from Greensburg Salem's Josh Meyers for a 13-5 major decision at the Giant Center in Hershey.
The win puts Schon, now 37-1, into tonight's title bout against Dorian Crosby of Erie Cathedral Prep. Crosby beat Schon in last week's Northwest Regional final, 6-5, to hand Schon his first setback of the year.
Crosby was fourth at states last year. Schon beat him 8-4 in last year's regional on his way to the state title.
Tonight's Class 3A finals begin at 7 p.m.
The Class 2A medal rounds begin at 2 p.m. At 195 pounds, Southern Columbia senior Gaige Garcia (48-0) is the Valley's only finalist. He will look for his second consecutive unbeaten state championship season when he meets Reynolds' Brayden Herbster (38-3) in the finals.