Selinsgrove's baseball team outlasted Archbishop Wood 2-1 to advance to the PIAA Class 5A final Monday afternoon.
Tyler Swineford's grounder to the right side was misplayed allowing Gannon Steimling to score the winning run in the final inning.
Selinsgrove improved to 23-2. Archbishop Wood's season ends at 20-5.
Lewisburg's softball team blasted its way into its first state title game on Monday, routing Palmerton, 12-1 in the PIAA Class 3A semifinal.
The Green Dragons are now 19-3 overall. They led 2-0 after the first inning and pulled away with six runs in the top of the seventh after building a 6-1 lead in the game played at Central Columbia.
Monday's win pushes the Green Dragons into Thursday's state final at Penn State. Lewisburg will meet Avonworth in the final. Avonworth beat Bald Eagle Area 9-2 in the other semifinal.
Lewisburg also reached the state semifinals in 1990, losing to Bristol 1-0 in nine innings. That Lewisburg team finished 22-2.
First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday.