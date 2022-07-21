BERWICK — A night after being shut out by Blue Mountain, the Keystone Little League scored 14 runs, and outlasted the Selinsgrove 8-10 All-Stars, 14-10, in the elimination bracket of the Section 3 Tournament at Ber-Vaughn Park.
Chase Karstetter had three doubles and three RBIs to key the Keystone offense. Keystone will face Blue Mountain, which beat Keystone 15-0, for the Section 3 title tonight at 5:30 p.m. Keystone must beat Blue Mountain twice to win the title.
Keystone built a 9-3 lead over Selinsgrove, but a seven-run inning by Selinsgrove in the fourth got the Snyder County team back into the game.
Austin Lehman was hit by a pitch, Owen Hess walked and Mike Scorsone walked to load the bases with one out for Selinsgrove in the fourth.
Cole Inch followed with an RBI single. Hess scored on a wild pitch. Cooper Kerstetter added an RBI single, and an error on Kerstetter's hit allowed a second run to score to bring Selinsgrove within 9-7.
An error plated a run. After a strikeout, Landon Turner singled, and Lehman walked to re-load the bases.
Nick Zellman followed with a two-run single to give Selinsgrove a 10-9 lead. Keystone got a comebacker for the final out of the inning.
However, Selinsgrove could never shut down the Keystone offense, as the Clinton County team scored three runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to outlast Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove wraps the all-star season at 6-2, and its offense was limited to single-digit runs just twice in eight games. Selinsgrove scored nine runs in each of those two games. The Selinsgrove all-stars scored 103 runs in eight games.
LITTLE LEAGUE
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
9-10 ALL-STARS
Elimination bracket
at Ber-Vaughn Park, Berwick
Keystone Little League 14, Selinsgrove 10
Keystone;320;432 — 14-14-5
Selinsgrove;021;700 — 10-9-1
Mack Packer, Carter Leone (4) and Brad Brungard. Austin Lehman, Cooper Kerstetter (4), Landon Turner (5) and Nick Zellman.
WP: Leone; LP: Turner.
Keystone: Chase Karstetter, 3-for-3, 3 doubles, 3 RBIs; Brungard, 3-for-3, run, 2 RBIs; Leone, 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.
Selinsgrove: Cole Inch, 2-for-4, 2 runs, RBI; Kerstetter, 2-for-4, run, RBI; Mason Neidig, run; Luke Voneida, 1-for-4, run; Lehman, 1-for-1, triple, 2 runs, RBI; Zellmann, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs; Gavin Taylor, RBI ; Owen Hess, run; Mike Scorsone, run.