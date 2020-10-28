Selinsgrove is selling tickets for Friday night's District 4 Class 4A semifinal with Shamokin.
Sale dates are tonight from 6-8 p.m. and Thursday night — also from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. — at the Harold L. Bolig Memoria Stadium ticket booth at the middle school gate. All tickets will be $6, and will be sold on a first come, first serve basis.
Four tickets per person will be sold, and once the district reaches the maximum number of tickets (1,000) that sale will be stopped. If the tickets are sold out tonight, Thursday's scheduled sale will be cancelled.
There will be no walkup ticket sales on Friday night.