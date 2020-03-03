The Daily Item
HERSHEY — Not only is Seth Martin excited to be sending three juniors to this week’s Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Class 3A championship tournament, but it also marks a milestone for the program.
“This is the first time since 1981 that Selinsgrove has qualified three wrestlers for the state tournament,” the Seals coach and 2002 PIAA silver medalist said.
Selinsgrove had a pair of state medalists in back-to-back years, with Troy Dagle and Steve Deckard in 1981, and Joel Newman and Craig Doak in 1982.
Traveling to the Giant Center on Thursday for the Seals are returning 220-pound state champion Nate Schon, two-time state qualifier Coy Bastian (160) and first-time qualifier Ryan Aument (195).
The Valley’s other two qualifiers are a pair of Shikellamy Braves, senior Cade Balestrini (145), a returning seventh-place finisher and three-time qualifier, and junior Adam Young (220), a first-time qualifier.
Schon, who also placed eighth as a freshman, heads to the state tournament off an upset loss in the Northwest Regional last week. The 6-5 sudden-victory decision versus Erie Cathedral Prep junior Dorian Crosby snapped a winning streak of 49 matches, dating to the middle of his sophomore year.
Schon (34-1, 102-5 career) and Crosby (43-1) are on opposite sides of the bracket. Schon’s loss pushed the Seal to the same side of the bracket as Young (29-6), who has lost twice by fall this season to Schon.
Schon opens with a first-round match against Abington Heights junior Gavin Drake (28-14) while Young gets a pigtail-round bout with Wissahickon senior Dan Keller (28-7). Two of Young’s six losses have come by pin to Crosby.
Bastian (34-3) has a chance at his own milestone this week. He enters the state tournament with a career mark of 97-23. He also lost in the regional final, 9-1 to Ethan Richner, of Bellefonte. Bastian opens with Hazleton Area sophomore Bryce Molinaro (43-7).
Balestrini (32-4) another who lost in last week’s final — to Erie Cathedral Prep’s junior Paniro Johnson (36-2) — will take on Northampton junior Jagger Condomitti (36-3) in the first round. Balestrini enters his final state tournament with a career record of 132-21.
Aument (30-13) has a pigtail match with Solanco senor Nick Yannutz (32-11).