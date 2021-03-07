ALTOONA — Selinsgrove senior Nate Schon is on a mission.
Schon's driving force is a return to the top of the podium at the Class 3A state wrestling tournament.
After capturing a state title in 2019, an injured Schon lost in the 215-pound final last season. The setback lit a fire under him as Schon won his first 36 matches this season, the 36th coming Saturday at the Class 3A West Super Regional in Altoona to clinch his spot next week in Hershey.
So Schon wasn't going to let a setback in the Super Regional final put him off his goal. Schon finished second after losing to Hempfield Area's Isaiah Vance by 7-2 decision in the final. Schon is the only Valley Class 3A wrestler headed to Hershey, after classmate Coy Bastian placed sixth at 160 pounds Saturday. The top four at each weight advanced.
After dominant wins over Hampton’s Dawson Dietz (14-2 major decision) and Greensburg-Salem’s William McChesney (fall in 52 seconds) to reach the finals, Schon faced Vance, the state runner-up at heavyweight a season ago.
In the finals, Schon learned a lesson on how not to wrestle Vance.
“When we meet again — and I’m sure we will —I’m going to wrestle a big old heavyweight match, 1-0, 2-1, or something like that,” Schon said. “He’s a big guy —around 275-280 and I go around 220. I’m excited about next week. I’m ready for next week. Everybody loses, everybody. Make your adjustments; learn from it; and move on. I’m going to work hard in the mat room this week, and give it my all at states.”
Vance scored the opening takedown, countering a Schon shot. Schon, an Iowa State commit, escaped to make it 2-1. The Hempfield senior escaped and scored another takedown to set the score at 5-1 heading into the third. Schon escaped to start the third, but a desperation shot by Schon gave Vance a late takedown and the victory.
Selinsgrove coach Seth Martin said he will work with Schon to prepare a new game plan for Vance.
“Vance, in my opinion, didn't wrestle," Martin said. "He beat him with his weight. I’m OK with the outcome. Monday we’ll look at some videos from the weekend and come in next week with a better game plan."
In addition to Vance outweighing Schon, Martin said Vance's body type was different from most of Schon's opponents.
"The one thing that threw me off the most is the gangly legs that big boy has; he’s not the usual heavyweight," Martin said. "I knew he had some quickness, but I didn’t know his legs were so Gumby. He has a lot of dexterity, and he’s not going to be easy to finish with a normal, heavyweight high crotch.
I don’t believe he out-wrestled (Schon). He just beat him with his weight. (Vance) didn’t take a single offensive shot. We knew we were going to be out-sized, and we have to make some adjustments. We’re going to clean up our shots and look for different ways of scoring.”
Bastian, a three-time state qualifier, saw his season and high school career end after dropping a 3-1 decision to Norwin’s Chase Kranitz in the 160-pound consolation semifinal match. A Kranitz takedown with 53 seconds left in regulation was the difference.
The Seal lost his quarterfinal match to Ryan Fry of Red Lion by fall in 5:39. He bounced back with a 4-0 decision over Gettysburg’s Jacob Cherry in the consolation quarterfinals. Bastian fell 1-0 to Sean Smith of Carlisle for fifth place. Bastian ends his high school career with a 130-31 mark.
“This sport is brutal," Martin said. "It works out for some and not for others. Coy Bastian deserved a state medal more than just about anyone I’ve ever known. He is in the mat room and the weight room every single day of the year. He has put in the time and just came up short four years in a row.
"I would have loved to see Coy medal, but sometimes this sport doesn’t give you what you deserve.”
Class 3A West
Super Regional
Finals
106: Tyler Chappell, Seneca Valley dec. Dom Flatt, Solanco, 3-1; 113: Kamdyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Vincent Kilkeary, Greater Latrobe, 9-7. 120: Mac Church, Waynesburg dec. Karl Shindledecker, Chambersburg, 4-3; 126: Carter Dibert, Franklin Regional dec. Luke Simcox, Central Mountain, 4-2; 132: Dylan Chappell, Seneca Valley dec. Briar Priest, Hempfield Area, 6-5; 138: Finn Solomon, Franklin Regional major dec. Cole Homet, Waynesburg, 12-1; 145: John Altieri, Norwin DQ Wyatt Henson, :43; 152: Alejandro Herrera-Rondon, Seneca Valley def. Rocco Welsh, Waynesburg; 160: Cole Spencer, Pine-Richland dec. Ethan Richner, Bellefonte, 10-3; 172: Trey Kibe, Mifflin County dec. Luca Augustine, Waynesburg, 5-3; 189: Ethan Rossman, Bellefonte dec. Brooks Gable, Dallastown, 1-0; 215: Josh Harkless, Wilson-West Lawn dec. Jake Lucas, Cumberland Valley, 3-2; 285: Isaiah Vance, Hempfield Area, dec. Nate Schon, Selinsgrove, 7-2.
Third Place
106: Kaedyn Williams, Manheim Township dec. Cael Nasdeo, Williamsport, 2-1; 113: Jacob VanDee, Erie Prep dec. Troy Hohman, Penn Trafford, 10-6; 120: Mason Leiphart, Dover pinned Chad Ozias, Connellsville, 1:28; 126: Ethan Berginc, Hempfield Area pinned Matt Repos, Central Dauphin, 3:31; 132: Jude Swisher, Bellefonte dec. Colton Stoneking, Waynesburg, 8-5; 138: Chandler Ho, DuBois dec. Dylan Evans, Chartiers Valley, 6-3; 145: Riley Bower, Williamsport dec. Ty Linsenbigler, Hempfield Area, 3-2; 152: Paniro Johnson, Erie Prep pinned Jared Keslar, Connellsville, 3:56; 160: Ryan Fry, Red Lion pinned Chase Kranitz, Norin,:59; 172: Sammy Starr, Kiski Area major dec. Lance Urbas, State College, 12-2; 189: Justin Hart, Hampton pinned Colt Barley, Penn Manor, 3:46; 215: Logan Harmon, Armstrong def. Cole Weightman, Belle Vernon; 285: Dawson Dietz, Hampton, dec. William McChesney, Greensburg-Salem, 3-1.
(Selinsgrove results only)
Fifth Place
160: Sean Smith, Carlisle dec. Coy Bastian Selinsgrove, 1-0
Quarterfinals
160: Ryan Frey, Red Lion pinned Coy Bastian, Selinsgrove, 5:29; 285: Nate Schon, Selinsgrove major dec. Dawson Dietz, Hampton, 14-2
Consolation Quarterfinals
160: Coy Bastian, Selinsgrove dec, Jacob Cherry, 4-0
Semifinals
285: Nate Schon, Selinsgrove pinned William McChesney, Greensburg-Salem, :52
Consolation Semifinals
160: Chase Kranitz, Norwin dec. Coy Bastian, Selinsgrove, 3-1.