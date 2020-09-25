Selinsgrove opens the home portion of its schedule tonight with a game full of playoff implications in light of last week’s results.
Shamokin visits Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field, and with the Indians opting to play up in Class 4A for the two-year cycle — the two teams are vying for a spot in an unknown playoff scenario.
“It’s a lot more important with them opting up, and both of us being 1-1,” Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks said. “Nobody knows what the playoffs are going to be like in District 4.”
It should be a matchup of two evenly-matched squads. The Seals put up a 27-0 win in Coal Township a season ago, but they took advantage of superior special teams play. Two of graduate Wyatt Metzger’s punts pinned the Indians deep in their own territory, leading to nine Selinsgrove points.
“Those plays turned a game that was pretty close into a game that appeared to be lopsided. I thought we did a lot of good things physically against them last season,” Shamokin coach Henry Hynoski said.
Selinsgrove dropped a tough game against Central Mountain last week. The Wildcats scored a first-quarter touchdown, while the Seals managed just a field goal and were held to those three points on two drives inside the Central Mountain 10.
“We had a lot of things go our way in the first game, and everything that could go wrong did against Central Mountain,” Hicks said. “We couldn’t buy a break.”
Selinsgrove managed just 131 total yards of offense last week against the Wildcats.
“We’ve got to get the running game going and the offensive line,” Hicks said. “(Offensive line) coach (Pete) Voss and (offensive coordinator) (Michael) Ferriero tweaked some of the schemes and did some different things to get those guys some help.”
The Indians bounced back from an opening loss to Jersey Shore, taking advantage of a pick-6 on the first play from scrimmage to jump start a 37-6 victory over Milton.
“It was definitely a nice confidence boost for us,” Hynoski said. “Not a lot people would say going up to Jersey Shore and getting blown out would be a good thing. But playing a highly rated team like that to start, it exposed a lot of issues to us. We were able to really get after it, and have two real good weeks of practice these last weeks to get those things fixed.”
Max Madden gained 154 yards in the Indians’ victory, and, maybe more importantly, sophomore quarterback Brett Nye threw for two touchdowns.
“The running game is always important to build off of, but I think the offensive line really pass-blocked well (last week) — and really our whole passing game (performed well),” Hynoski said. “I feel really confident that we can have real good balance the rest of the season.”