SELINSGROVE — Leah Toskey and Carly Aument scored first-half goals, and Selinsgrove posted its eighth shutout victory of the season, 2-0 over Central Columbia, on Saturday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game.

Toskey, a junior, scored her fifth goal of the season, while freshman Aument tallied her fourth. Lexi Freed, another freshman, recorded her fifth assist.

The Seals (10-1) had a 15-shot attack that forced the visiting Blue Jays to make three defensive saves.

Selinsgrove 2,

Central Columbia 0

First quarter

S-Leah Toskey, 1:43.

Second quarter

S-Carly Aument (Lexi Freed), 5:02.

Shots: S 15-5. Corners: S 17-5. Saves: Central Columbia 10 (Makiah Brewer); Selinsgrove 5 (Riley Batdorf 2, Lonna Temple 3).

JV score: Selinsgrove 3-0.

n Midd-West 1,

Southern Columbia 0

CATAWISSA — Marlo Spriggle converted a penalty corner with 5:36 remaining in the first half, lifting Midd-West to a HAC crossover win.

Delaney Klingler assisted Spriggle’s game-winner for the Mustangs (4-4). Jocelyn Madara made 18 saves for Southern Columbia.

Midd-West 1,

Southern Columbia 0

First half

MW-Marlo Spriggle (Delaney Klingler), 5:36.

Shots: MW 19-1. Corners: MW 14-6. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Paris Seibel); Southern Columbia 18 (Jocelyn Madara).

n Susquenita 6,

East Juniata 1

DUNCANNON — Eden Bradney scored two goals and added an assist in Susquenita’s first-quarter blitz.

Karah Goss scored the Tigers’ goal one day after scoring both in a 6-2 loss to Huntingdon.

Susquenita 6, East Juniata 1

First quarter

S-Eden Bradney (Paige Brouse); S-Katlin McCorkle; S-Sophia Kile (Bradney); S-Kile (Brouse); S-Bradney (Brye Wojack).

Second quarter

EJ-Karah Goss (Kaylyn Walters).

Shots: 25-1. Corners: 13-0. Saves: East Juniata 14 (Hailey Yeater); Susquenita 0 (Ava Taube, Leah Alleweld).

n Greenwood 4,

Boiling Springs 1

BOILING SPRINGS — The Bubblers scored first, but two goals by Leah Bryner with assists from Ashlyn Taylor had the Wildcats in front by halftime.

Emma Rolston and Allie Howell scored second-half goals for Greenwood (5-1).

Greenwood 4, Boiling Springs 1

First quarter

BS-Kara Dale, 7:10; G-Leah Bryner (Ashlyn Taylor), 4:29.

Second quarter

G-Bryner (Taylor), 8:11.

Third quarter

G-Emma Rolston, 0:00.

Fourth quarter

G-Allie Howell, 9:30.

Shots: G, 15-4. Corners: G, 13-4. Saves: Greenwood 3 (Lydia Miller); Boiling Springs 11 (Carly Gailbraith).

n Bloomsburg 8, Danville 0

BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg moved to 8-1 with its fifth consecutive win in the HAC crossover.

Danville dropped to 1-5.

