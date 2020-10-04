SELINSGROVE — Leah Toskey and Carly Aument scored first-half goals, and Selinsgrove posted its eighth shutout victory of the season, 2-0 over Central Columbia, on Saturday in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover field hockey game.
Toskey, a junior, scored her fifth goal of the season, while freshman Aument tallied her fourth. Lexi Freed, another freshman, recorded her fifth assist.
The Seals (10-1) had a 15-shot attack that forced the visiting Blue Jays to make three defensive saves.
Selinsgrove 2,
Central Columbia 0
First quarter
S-Leah Toskey, 1:43.
Second quarter
S-Carly Aument (Lexi Freed), 5:02.
Shots: S 15-5. Corners: S 17-5. Saves: Central Columbia 10 (Makiah Brewer); Selinsgrove 5 (Riley Batdorf 2, Lonna Temple 3).
JV score: Selinsgrove 3-0.
n Midd-West 1,
Southern Columbia 0
CATAWISSA — Marlo Spriggle converted a penalty corner with 5:36 remaining in the first half, lifting Midd-West to a HAC crossover win.
Delaney Klingler assisted Spriggle’s game-winner for the Mustangs (4-4). Jocelyn Madara made 18 saves for Southern Columbia.
Midd-West 1,
Southern Columbia 0
First half
MW-Marlo Spriggle (Delaney Klingler), 5:36.
Shots: MW 19-1. Corners: MW 14-6. Saves: Midd-West 1 (Paris Seibel); Southern Columbia 18 (Jocelyn Madara).
n Susquenita 6,
East Juniata 1
DUNCANNON — Eden Bradney scored two goals and added an assist in Susquenita’s first-quarter blitz.
Karah Goss scored the Tigers’ goal one day after scoring both in a 6-2 loss to Huntingdon.
Susquenita 6, East Juniata 1
First quarter
S-Eden Bradney (Paige Brouse); S-Katlin McCorkle; S-Sophia Kile (Bradney); S-Kile (Brouse); S-Bradney (Brye Wojack).
Second quarter
EJ-Karah Goss (Kaylyn Walters).
Shots: 25-1. Corners: 13-0. Saves: East Juniata 14 (Hailey Yeater); Susquenita 0 (Ava Taube, Leah Alleweld).
n Greenwood 4,
Boiling Springs 1
BOILING SPRINGS — The Bubblers scored first, but two goals by Leah Bryner with assists from Ashlyn Taylor had the Wildcats in front by halftime.
Emma Rolston and Allie Howell scored second-half goals for Greenwood (5-1).
Greenwood 4, Boiling Springs 1
First quarter
BS-Kara Dale, 7:10; G-Leah Bryner (Ashlyn Taylor), 4:29.
Second quarter
G-Bryner (Taylor), 8:11.
Third quarter
G-Emma Rolston, 0:00.
Fourth quarter
G-Allie Howell, 9:30.
Shots: G, 15-4. Corners: G, 13-4. Saves: Greenwood 3 (Lydia Miller); Boiling Springs 11 (Carly Gailbraith).
n Bloomsburg 8, Danville 0
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg moved to 8-1 with its fifth consecutive win in the HAC crossover.
Danville dropped to 1-5.