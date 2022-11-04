MILTON — It was everything Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks envisioned in the preseason on Friday night, and it came at the perfect time.
His defense — functioning at a high-level — limited the Milton offense to just two fruitless trips on the Selinsgrove side of the field.
The Seals' offense bullying the ball downfield, and controlling the clock.
The result — a 30-0 road playoff win over Milton in front of another standing-room-only crowd at Alumni Field and another shot at undefeated Jersey Shore in the District 4 Class 4A championship game next Friday night at Thompson Street Stadium.
"They were spreading us out, a lot, and we had a pretty sparse box at times. What I was really impressed with is the guys flew to the football," Hicks said. "That was the difference. There were times when (Xzavier Minium) and Cale (Bastian) shook the first tackler and some first hits, but the troops were always right there to clean it up."
Selinsgrove senior Garrett Paradis added, "This is amazing. I didn't want my senior season to come to an end against Milton because I'd like to take another run at Jersey Shore."
The Seals (9-2) defense never let Milton's offense get untracked. The Black Panthers (9-2) didn't pick up a first down until there was less than a minute left in the first half, and had just four in the game — two on the ground.
Paradis, and his mates up front — Spencer George and Devon Mitchell — played a big role in limiting the running game. Paradis moved from linebacker down to defensive line midway through the season.
"I was a little down because I got kicked out of the linebacker position, but I really worked hard in practice and in the weight room to get where I'm at now," Paradis said. "It's been working great. I've had some amazing games."
And now that move has worked out, he understands what the coaching staff was trying to do with the moves up front.
"I feel like our defense. We got two other fast kids with big bodies in Spencer and Devon. They are both fast and violent (as linemen)," Paradis said. "And we've just been able to get a really good push against the offensive line."
Minium entered the game averaging nearly 12 yards per carry on the ground, but take away a 34-yard run late in the first half, and the Seals limited the Milton standout to just 11 yards on 10 carries in the game, and two catches for 21 yards.
It took the Selinsgrove offense two series to get untracked, but thanks to a short field, at least one of the possessions resulted in points. Carter Young kicked a 22-yard field goal with 1:33 left in the first quarter to give the Seals a 3-0 lead, but Teats had just 12 yards on the first two series of the game.
"That first drive was a little sketchy for us early, but we started going stretch to the weak side, and we had them outnumbered," Teats said. "We had a blocker on the linebacker, and it left me 1-on-1 with the safety, or all alone on the outside.
"The offensive line did a great job, and they got it done for us."
Selinsgrove went seven plays for 74 yards for its first touchdown, capped by Teats' 8-yard touchdown run. Then two plays later, Ethan Miller made a diving interception on a Bastian pass to give the Seals the ball back on the Milton 46.
The Seals took nine plays and almost 6 minutes off the second quarter clock before Mark Pastore snuck in from the 1 with 1:40 left in the first half to give Selinsgove a 17-0 advantage. Teats had nine carries for 94 yards in the second quarter.
"I love that stretch play. I just read my blockers in front me, and whatever way their butt is facing, I just cut off it," Teats said. "It's win-win either way. It's usually positive yardage, but if I can get to the open field, it's a big gain."
Hicks added: "One thing you watch (Tucker), the thing I love most is his patience. He's hitting the hole hard, but he lets things set up, and he can hit the cutback hard. He really understands the zone concepts (in the running game), and how things should work with the cutback lanes."
Selinsgrove got the ball back to start the second half, and wasted little time adding another touchdown. After six straight runs to start the half, sophomore wide receiver Gavin Bastian went over the defensive back, despite a penalty for interference, high-pointed the ball at the four, and backed into the end zone for a 38-yard TD grab from Pastore, who finished 7-of-7 for 76 yards. After the PAT kick missed to the right, Selinsgrove led 23-0 with 7:43 left in the third quarter.
The Seals defense played so well, Selinsgrove could be content to run clock for the rest of the second half. Teats finished with 161 yards on 27 carries.
What we saw out of the line tonight is what we expected all year," Hicks said. "I thought they did a great job getting a push. Milton at times had a stacked box, and the guys still got a push, and had us running downhill."
Selinsgrove added one more score late in the fourth quarter when senior Logan Outhoudt returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown with less than three minutes to go for a 30-0 advantage.
DISTRICT 4 PLAYOFFS
CLASS 4A SEMIFINAL
at Alumni Field, Milton HS
SELINSGROVE 30, MILTON 0
Selinsgrove (9-2);3;14;6;7 — 30
Milton (9-2);0;0;0;0 — 0
SCORING SUMMARY
First quarter
Sel-FG Carter Young 22
Second quarter
Sel-Tucker Teats 8 run (Young kick)
Sel-Mark Pastore 1 run (Young kick)
Third quarter
S-Gavin Bastian 38 pass from Pastore (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
S-Logan Outhoudt 52 interception return (Young kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
;Sel;Milt
First downs;10;4
Rushes-net yards;38-195;25-79
Passing yards;76;38
Passing;7-7-0;5-11-2
Fumbles-lost;0-0;1-0
Penalties-yards;6-55;4-26
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 27-161, TD; Ethan Miller 3-15; Jarrod Bullington 4-14; Corey Rumberger 1-6; Mark Pastore 2-1; team, 1-(-2). Milton: Xzavier Minium 11-45; Mason Rowe 6-26; Monte Fisher 2-8; Cale Bastian 5-3; team, 1-(-3).
PASSING — Selinsgrove: Pastore 7-7-0 for 76 yards, TD. Milton: Bastian 4-10-2 for 31 yards; Minium 1-1-0 for 7 yards.
RECEIVING — Selinsgrove: Gavin Bastian 4-58, TD; Josh Domaracki 1-12; Nick Rice 2-6. Milton: Minium 2-21; Fisher 1-7; Heyden Patterson 1-7; Peyton Rearick 1-3.