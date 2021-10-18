SUNBURY — Reagan Wiest is something of a double-agent.
During the high school field hockey season, the junior goalie is all Shikellamy, all the time. When play shifts indoors in winter, though, she joins a large number of Selinsgrove girls on the PA Power club team.
Whatever you think that off-season training and familiarity is worth when the archrivals meet in Heartland Athletic Conference action, it helped Wiest make an eye-popping 34 saves Monday afternoon in the Seals' 2-0 victory.
"I know what they tend to do," said Wiest, who played with PA Power last winter for tournaments at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim and in Delaware. "We've also played (the Seals) them numerous times, so you get to know their tendencies and how they react and what their key strategies are to score."
Selinsgrove scored both of its goals Monday by keeping the ball in the circle after Wiest's initial save and creating another opportunity.
Sydney Schmouder pushed in the eighth goal of her junior season late in the first half, while Carly Aument buried her team-high 12th just 54 seconds into the third quarter.
"We knew coming in here that we would have a tough time, A, on grass, but even more so because of Reagan in the cage," said Seals coach Roz Erb. "We know what she can do. We absolutely focused on, 'What do you do off pads,' because you know she's going to make the initial save almost 98 percent of the time.
"You have to take advantage of that second-shot opportunity, and we did. I thought we could have done that a few more times."
The Braves totaled three dozen saves on Selinsgrove's 38 shots, with senior Willow Wolfe and freshman Sydney Sinko making stick-stops on first-half threats behind Wiest.
"We were really happy with that because Reagan is very aggressive," said Shikellamy coach Tammy Lahr, "and when she came out (of the cage) it's nice to know that we have those girls back there that can cover a little bit more."
The division champion Seals closed the regular season at 13-5 (10-0 HAC-I), while the Braves dropped to 7-7-1 (4-4-1). The teams are currently in line to meet in the first round of the Districts 2/4 Class 2A subregional as the second (Selinsgrove) and seventh (Shikellamy) seeds, although the Braves have games remaining Wednesday at Line Mountain and Saturday versus Milton that could affect placement.
Monday's game was played at Shikellamy because the teams' first meeting — a 6-0 Selinsgrove win on Sept. 23 — was moved to the Seals' turf field on a rainy Thursday.
Not midway through the first quarter, the Braves got the ball behind Selinsgrove goalie Riley Batdorf and crossed it from right to left, just wide of the post and out of play. That was perhaps the most dangerous of Shikellamy's chances, a moment Erb said "could have changed our season" because a loss would have likely bumped the Seals to the No. 3 seed and onto the road for the district semifinals.
Selinsgrove finished the half with a 9-3 advantage in penalty corners, but only Schmouder's goal to show for its consistent pressure.
"We picked it up a little bit the second half," Erb said. "The first half I thought we were very, very flat, and maybe that's my fault. I tried some lineup changes because I thought we would be better changing a few things. It is not our strong suit, to play on this surface, and were thankful not to have to play on it anymore after today.
"We made some adjustments at halftime. I just wanted them to raise their level of intensity."
The Seals cashed in their first corner of the second half, but only after Wiest stopped the initial challenge. In a brief scramble for the rebound, Selinsgrove junior Alayna Davis slipped a pass to Aument for a 2-0 lead.
"It's frustrating, but you have to take the good with the bad and move on. It doesn't help to wallow," said Wiest. "You have to understand that you're not going to stop everything, but you've got to try to keep it to a minimum."
"Ideally we would like them to get no shots, but if they get a shot we'd like the stop and the clear off to the side so our defenders can take it off and take it up (the field)," Lahr added. "When it's coming in hard and frequent like that, it's going to bounce right off her pads and back to people who get second and event third chances to send it."
Shikellamy senior Brianna Massey, who was strong at left back along with Wolfe, soon thwarted another corner play, and the clear allowed the Braves to get upfield and earn consecutive corners. On the second, junior Ali Bottiger had a look that the Seals' Riley Batdorf walled off at the right post. Batdorf received all-state recognition last season for state semifinalist Selinsgrove after sharing HAC-I second-team honors with Wiest behind Milton graduate Larissa Shearer.
The Seals had 11 second-half corners, seven in a scoreless fourth quarter. Wiest was at the top of her game in an eight-minute span that bridged the last two periods, and included six Selinsgrove corners with an intense sequence of four coming early in the fourth.
"It doesn't matter what I do; it matters if we win," she said. "I could have the worst game of my life, and as long as our team wins I'd be happy."
Selinsgrove 2, Shikellamy 0
Second quarter
Sel-Sydney Schmouder, 3:53.
Third quarter
Sel-Carly Aument (Alayna Davis), 14:06.
Shots: Sel 38-5. Corners: Sel 20-5. Defensive saves: Selinsgrove 1 (Ciara Baer); Shikellamy 2 (Willow Wolfe, Sydney Sinko). Saves: Selinsgrove 4 (Riley Batdorf); Shikellamy 34 (Reagan Wiest).