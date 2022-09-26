ESR Promotional Group will take over promotional duties at Selinsgrove Speedway.
Stephanie Baker and her two sons, Ethan and Reece Stutts of ESR Promotional, said some announcements will be coming soon regarding what will be happening at the track next season.
ESR Promotional takes over for the Speedway Promotions Group, which includes track manager and announcer Steve Inch and local businesspeople — Todd Benner, Brian Scandle, Kathy Kurtz and Chuck and Tony Adams.
“Our group has decided not to renew the lease,” Speedway promotions president Mike Heffner said. “We gave our best go at it for 7 years, and wish much success to whoever takes over the promoting duties.”
“I have to give hats off to those guys, They did an excellent job, and I have the utmost respect for them,” Mike Kellner, president of the Selinsgrove Fairboard, which owns the speedway, said.
Ethan and Reece Stutts are the sons of T.J. Stutts, of Liverpool, a former sprint car driver.
Baker, talking about her plans for the speedway, said, “We have a pretty good idea about what we are getting into. I have friends all over the country that run race tracks so I picked up the phone and talked to them before we made the decision.”
Baker and her sons already have plans for some divisions as well.
“We’d like to open with the Modifieds. In between, I don’t have anything set in stone yet, but we are working on some Late Model races, some sprint car races,” Baker said. “Throw in the pro stocks, the limited late models, maybe some super sportsman, or the wingless sportsmans,” Baker said. “I’d like to have the 305 Sprint Cars back mostly traditional Selinsgrove divisions.
“I just don’t know what the schedule will be,” she added. “Roadrunners are going to stay on the schedule. We are not going to change any of that we are not getting rid of any division. The fans love them; we love them.”
As far as a planned night for competition, Baker said that is up in the air as well.
“I don’t have a plan. “We are going to do what seems to fit best with everyone,” she said. “I don’t want to say we are going to be a Saturday-only race track. If a series or sanctioning body comes to me, and that another night would work best then that’s what we are going to do.”
About the inner 1/5th mile Selinsgrove Raceway Park that has produced many competitors that have gone on to race, and win on the larger speedway, Baker said.
“The go-kart track is staying. I’m going to sit down with people from both Karts and Micros and see what everyone’s thoughts are. I don’t know a lot about those divisions so I’m going to defer to those that do but I’d like to schedule a lot more races than were on the schedule this year.
“I don’t want to say who we are talking to as far as sanctioning bodies but we are talking with a bunch of different groups and hope to make some announcements shortly.”
Baker also said they are finalizing plans for a streaming service for the track.
“We will also have a streaming service. I don’t want to say anything more because I don’t have my contracts signed,” she said. “I think we need to get ourselves out there so people can see how amazing the Selinsgrove Speedway really is.”
Under the current promotional team, Selinsgrove has undergone some significant improvements, the most obvious was the moving of the pits to outside the fourth turn.
During the intermission, Alan Kreitzer, who was involved in the speedway during the first five years with Heffner, presented Steve Inch with a golden microphone.
“For 35 years, Steve has been the heart and soul of Selinsgrove Speedway.” Kreitzer said. “We can’t thank him enough for keeping the speedway operating.”
Kreitzer and Inch were then joined on stage by Inch’s wife and son and all the speedway workers.