Selinsgrove Speedway is taking advantage of Snyder County going green on Friday to host a weekend filled with racing at the oval.
The 410 sprint cars are scheduled to race on Friday night, and the super late models are set for Saturday night.
Everyone that attends the Speedway this weekend will be required to sign a waiver before entering the track, acknowledging the risks involved in attending a large event during the COVID-19 pandemic. The waiver is available on Selinsgrove’s website — www.selinsgrovespeedway.com — and fans are encouraged to bring a signed waiver with them to limit contact with track employees upon arrival.
Due to social distancing guidelines the Speedway will only be permitted to open to fans at a limited capacity. Entry will take place on a first come, first serve basis. Both races will be available for live pay-per-view streaming on www.thecushion.com.
A reserved seat gate will open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, before general admission gates open. During that time, track officials will work with seat holders to find their seats in the grandstands. Reserved seat holders will be required to show their reserved seat card in order to gain early entry. General admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Fans are encouraged to wear a mask, social distance, follow CDC guidelines and use exact change when possible. There will be no re-entry at either the grandstand or pit gates. The pit gate will be closed when racing starts each night.
The track will have a limited number of masks available for purchase at the novelty stand. Ticket pricing both nights is $20 for general admission, $10 for students (ages 12-to-17 with ID) and $30 for a pit pass. Concession stands will be operating, offering a limited menu.
Friday’s 410 Sprint Car race will start with time trials at 8 p.m. The roadrunners will also be on Friday’s program. The 25-lap sprint car feature will pay $4,000 to win. The rain date for the sprint car race is Sunday at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s super late model and 305-sprint car race will start at 7 p.m. The super late model race will be 30 laps, and also features a $4,000 purse to win.