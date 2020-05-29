The Daily Item
Selinsgrove Speedway returns to action tonight with a card featuring a 410 sprint car feature, and with another event on Saturday with the super late models.
The Speedway wants fans to be aware of some of the changes in store because of COVID-19.
Everyone will be required to sign a waiver stating that they understand the risks of attending a public event during a pandemic. The waiver is on selinsgrovespeedway.com and the speedway encourages fans in attendance to bring a sign ed waiver with them — though the speedway will have waivers avaiable at the ticket booth.
A reserved seat gate will open at 5 p.m. Friday, and at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, before general admission gates open. During that time, track officials will work with seat holders to find their seats in the grandstands. Reserved seat holders will be required to show their reserved seat card in order to gain early entry. General admission gates open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, and at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
There will be no re-entry at the grandstand or pit gates. The pit gates will be closed when racing starts. All the speedway seating is marked with yellow dots at 50 percent capacity. Families and groups can sit together between marked seats.
The infield will also be open for fans, who don’t make it time to get seats in the grandstand. There will be additional sections fenced off inside the infield for general admission. The lawn chair section will be seating as normal, and camping will be available in the upper section of the parking lot.
If you can’t attend tonight’s or Saturday’s racing, the races will be available on pay-per-view at the cushion.com for $19.97 each night.
Friday’s 410 Sprint Car race will start with time trials at 8 p.m. The roadrunners will also be on Friday’s program. The 25-lap sprint car feature will pay $4,000 to win. The rain date for the sprint car race is Sunday at 7 p.m.
Saturday’s super late model and 305-sprint car race will start at 7 p.m. The super late model race will be 30 laps, and also features a $4,000 purse to win.