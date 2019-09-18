The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Led by Dylan DeFazio’s 46, Selinsgrove went 2-2 Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I golf.
The Seals (6-14) finished with a team score of 202. Central Mountain won in 179 strokes, and Montoursville was second (183).
Selinsgrove topped Williamsport (210) and Shikellamy (222).
CJ Doebler shot 52 to lead the Braves.
The Warriors’ Peyton Mussina shot 39 to take medalist honors.
HAC-I golf
at Susquehanna Valley CC
Par: 36
Central Mountain (179): Jason Floruss 42, Zach Somers 45, Brady Williams 46, Brayden Confair 46.
Montoursville (183): Peyton Mussina 39, Cameron W. Francis 43, Lauren Marks 49, Gage Wheeland 52.
Selinsgrove (202): Dylan DeFazio 46, Garrett Howell 50, Colton Hoover 53, Sam Wetmiller 53.
Williamsport (210): Andrew McCann 45, Evan Whitford 52, Tristian Bailey 56, Kydrece Burks 57.
Shikellamy (222): CJ Doebler 52, Ben Heamstra 53, Chad Blasius 57, Cameron Vovakes 60.
Danville sweeps
HAC-II meet
MIDDLEBURG — Charlie Betz shot a match-low 39 to earn medalist honors and led the Ironmen to the HAC-II win.
Danville (16-0) shot 164 as a team to top Midd-West by five strokes, and remain unbeaten.
The Mustangs (9-7) were led by Hunter Beward’s 41. Lewisburg (11-5) got rounds of 40 from Nick Mahoney and Sean Kelly to finish at 172.
Milton (4-12) edged Mifflinburg (0-16) by four strokes for fourth place. Anthony Neuer recorded a round of 50 for the Black Panthers, and Kaylin Foss shot 49 to lead the Wildcats.
HAC-II golf
at Shade Mountain Golf Course
Par: 36
Danville (164): Charlie Betz 39, Dan Metzer 40, Mavin James 42, Caden Mutchler 43.
Midd-West (169): Hunter Beward 41, Andrew Oldt 42, Julian Kranick 43, Connor Steffen 43.
Lewisburg (172): Nick Mahoney 40, Seah Kelly 40, Ava Markunas 46, Brett Herman 46.
Milton (207): — Anthony Neuer 50, Camden Scoggins 51, Cade Wirnsberger 52, Abby Suk 54.
Mifflinburg (211): Kaylin Foss 49, McClenason Wagner 53, Jerrit Foster 54, Nick Osborne 55.