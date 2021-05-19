SELINSGROVE — Ryan Moyer made sure Selinsgrove got off to a good start Wednesday in its District 4/6 Class 2A boys lacrosse semifinal against Danville.
Moyer, a senior, scored just 17 seconds into the game to give the Seals an early lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Moyer scored another goal, and Joey Hoover scored three of his game-high five goals in the first 3:46 as Selinsgrove blitzed the Ironmen early on its way to a 16-2 win.
"We wanted to get off to a good start, which we did, and then we were able to finish strong," Hoover said.
The top-seeded Seals will host Lewisburg, a 13-3 winner over Bellefonte in the other semifinal, next Tuesday in the district final.
After Selinsgrove jumped out to the 5-0 lead, the Ironmen put together a good stretch of play, and neither team scored for the next six minutes.
"We had some glimpses of playing the way we know how," Danville coach Matt Gerdy said. "What killed us in this game was we spent a lot of time thinking about what to do instead of just doing it."
The Seals added three more goals in a stretch of 63 seconds — getting one each from Mason Beaver, Garrett Howell and Vance Metzger — to take an 8-0 lead after the opening quarter.
Two more goals by Hoover, both with assists from Howell, put Selinsgrove ahead 10-0 three minutes into the second quarter. A goal by Howell with an assist from Metzger pushed the Seals lead to 11-0 with 4:14 left before halftime.
The Ironmen got on the board with 1:09 left in the half, and scored again 1:11 into the third quarter to cut Selinsgrove's lead to nine. Carter Heath and Kyle Vanden Heuvel combined on both Danville goals, with Heath scoring the first.
The Ironmen put seven shots on goal, while the Seals finished with 35.
"Our defense played a good game," Hoover said. "They've been playing good lately, which has helped us get some bigger wins."
For the Seals, Jake Keeney and Aaron Rothermel scored a pair of second-half goals, and Moyer had the other. However, Danville goalie Gavin Crumb kept the score from getting really out of hand.
"One span of the second half, I think he saved 13 in a row," Gerdy said. "He had a really, really good game. Most of the ones that got in would have been crazy saves if he made them. ... He works so hard and studies the game."
Now the Seals prepare to face the Green Dragons in a rematch of the 2019 district final, which Lewisburg won 10-9. Hoover said the Seals will have to be sharper to top the Green Dragons next week.
"We were a little sloppy (Wednesday), but we still got the job done," Hoover said. "I'm expecting a good game with Lewisburg. They're a good team, and they have a good coaching staff."
DISTRICT 4/6 CLASS 2A SEMIFINAL
at Selinsgrove H.S.
SELINSGROVE 16, DANVILLE 2
First quarter
S-Ryan Moyer, 0:17; S-Joey Hoover (Garrett Howell), 0:54; S-Moyer, 1:26; S-Hoover (Moyer), 2:36; S-Hoover (Jake Keeney), 3:46; S-Mason Beaver (Hoover), 9:39; S-Vance Metzger (Moyer), 9:50; S-Howell (Metzger), 11:42.
Second quarter
S-Hoover (Howell), 12:54; S-Hoover (Howell), 15:00; S-Howell (Metzger), 19:46; D-Carter Heath (Kyle Vanden Huevel), 22:51.
Third quarter
D-Vanden Heuvel (Heath), 25:11; S-Moyer, 25:30; S-Aaron Rothermel (Beaver), 26:17; S-Keeney (Beaver), 32:51.
Fourth quarter
S-Keeney, 28:27; S-Rothermel, 40:05.
Shots: S, 51-15. Shots on goal: S, 35-7. Saves: Danville 19 (Gavin Crumb); Selinsgrove 5 (Kevin Gearhart).