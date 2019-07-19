LOCK HAVEN — Steven Miller’s gritty pitching and a never-say-die attitude kept Selinsgrove alive in the Section 3 Junior Division baseball tournament Thursday.
After dropping a 15-13 decision to Keystone in the completion of a suspended game, Selinsgrove rallied from a troubling early deficit to paste Wellsboro 17-7 in six innings of an elimination game.
Selinsgrove will return to Lock Haven University’s Watkins Field at 5:30 p.m. today to meet Keystone in another must-win contest. Should Shawn Felty’s bunch prevail, the same sides would meet Saturday for the title.
In Thursday’s win, Josh Domaracki and Jake Anders combined for six hits, five runs scored and three RBIs for the District 13 champions. Tucker Teats and Mark Pastore also checked in with two-hit efforts as Selinsgrove totaled 16 hits.
Cody Fleming had three hits and two RBIs for Wellsboro, which Selinsgrove defeated 4-0 in Tuesday’s tournament opener.
What put Selinsgrove in must-win mode was the loss to Keystone that was halted in the fourth inning Wednesday with the tournament hosts holding a 9-4 lead. While Keystone would expand its cushion to 15-6, Selinsgrove made it interesting by scoring seven times in the bottom of the seventh inning. What hurt Shawn Felty’s bunch were 13 walks and four hit batsmen that his four hurlers accrued.
“We gave them a lot of opportunities,” Felty lamented. “Fortunately, they dug deep and made a good comeback at the end so I think that helped us moving into (the Wellsboro) game even if they were a little tired or worn out.”
Despite closing well in its loss, Selinsgrove was in trouble early as Wellsboro jumped all over starter Tucker Teats by putting its first four batters aboard and chasing them all home.
Although Miller yielded an unearned run after replacing Teats, once he settled down and sorted out some command issues Wellsboro’s attack came to a halt for several innings. Miller, in fact, retired nine straight batters at one point, five on strikes.
Miller wound up fanning six hitters and walking six while yielding two hits and one earned run during an effective five-inning stint that really saved a shorthanded Selinsgrove staff that had maxed out regular hurlers Domaracki, Anders, Pastore, Sylvan Martin and Ben Gearhart.
“When they brought me in, I was on,” said Miller, who amassed 99 pitches before giving way to Caleb Hicks with one out in the sixth inning. “I was happy because some days I’m really not on.”
“I had Steven in the regular season and he’s a competitor,” Felty added. “He hadn’t had an opportunity to pitch much and he likes to be in the thick of things. I just kind of kept reminding him that when we were at Milton during the regular season that he came in with the bases loaded, had a couple of wild pitches, and shut them down.
“It’s all about confidence. He’s a wrestler, so he has a good mentality to fight back.”
With Miller in control — his two-run double in the first helped Selinsgrove erase much of its early five-run deficit — Selinsgrove jumped in front in the third by pushing across two runs on Gearhart’s RBI bounceout and a passed ball.
When Wellsboro responded with a run in the fourth on Caden Smith’s sacrifice fly, Selinsgrove answered with a three-run burst in the bottom half highlighted by Pastore’s run-scoring single and Martin’s two-run knock.
Four-run salvos in the fifth and again in the sixth knocked out the District 15 champs, as RBI singles from Domaracki, Teats and Anders surrounded a wild pitch, enabling Selinsgrove to increase its lead to 13-6. Then, once the sixth inning arrived, Domaracki’s RBI single preceded Miller’s game-ending two-run double to deep, deep left.
“We’re learning that you’ve gotta play every game one game at a time,” Felty said. “We’re looking forward to playing Keystone and seeing what we can do.”
“We know they’re beatable,” Miller added. “We can definitely beat them. We know that.”
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
SECTION 3 TOURNAMENT
At Lock Haven University
Keystone 15, Selinsgrove 13
(Completion of suspended game)
Keystone`400`531`2 — 15-10-3
Selinsgrove`004`020`7 — 13-9-2
Gabe Johnson, Braylen Corter (2), Levi Schlesinger (3), Mason Miller (4), Kelvin Probst (6), Luke Bowman (7), Dallas Alexander (7) and Probst, Johnson (2); Jake Anders, Mark Pastore (1), Ben Gearhart (4), Josh Domaracki (4), Gearhart (5) and Tucker Teats, Pastore (5).
WP: Schlesinger; LP: Pastore.
Keystone: Alexander 4-for-5, 2 runs, double, 5 RBIs; Probst 2-for-5, 2 runs, double, 2 RBIs; Johnson 2-for-4, run, RBI; Corter 1-for-1, 4 runs.
Selinsgrove: Anders 2-for-5, 3 RBIs; Pastore 2-for-2, run, double, RBI; Domaracki 2-for-5, 2 runs; Steven Miller 1-for-3, double, 2 RBIs; Sylvan Martin 1-for-3, run, RBI.
Selinsgrove 17, Wellsboro 7 (6 inn.)
Wellsboro`500`101`— 7-8-1
Selinsgrove`402`344`— 17-16-3
No outs when mercy rule was invoked.
Cody Fleming, Blake Levindoski (5), Andrew Merriman (5) and Caden Smith, Silas Jackson (4), Smith (5); Tucker Teats, Steven Miller (1), Caleb Hicks (6) and Mark Pastore.
WP: Miller; LP: Fleming.
Wellsboro: Fleming 3-for-4, run, double, 2 RBIs; Cameron Brought 2-for-4, 2 runs, double, RBI.
Selinsgrove: Josh Domaracki 3-for-5, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Jake Anders 3-for-4, run, RBI; Teats 2-for-4, 3 runs, RBI; Miller 2-for-4, 2 runs, 2 doubles, 4 RBIs; Pastore 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Sylvan Martin 1-for-1, run, 2 RBIs; Ben Gearhart 1-for-3, 2 RBIs.