NORTHUMBERLAND — Logan Hile’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning broke a tie, and he pitched a scoreless home half to save Selinsgrove’s 8-5 win over Sunbury/Northumberland in the first game of a Susquehanna Valley American Legion League doubleheader Monday.
Blaise Zeiders’ second two-hit game of the day produced three RBIs and helped Selinsgrove take the nightcap, 16-0 in three innings.
Hile went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the opener while Tyler Swineford added three hits to back Carter Horten’s pitching.
Selinsgrove (4-1) then scored eight runs in each of the first two innings of the nightcap to trigger the mercy rule. Michael Beaver pitched two-hit ball for three shutout innings.
Selinsgrove 8,
Sunbury/Northumberland 5
Selinsgrove 010 040 3 — 8-15-1
Sunbury/Norry 100 130 0 — 5-7-1
Carter Horten, Logan Hile (7) and Wyatt Metzger. Kaden Hoffman, Jack Luden (7) and Drew Balestrini.
WP: Horten. LP: Luden. S: Hile.
Selinsgrove: Ryan Aument 1-for-4, run; Blaise Zeiders 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Tyler Swineford 3-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Logan Hile 4-for-4, double, 4 RBIs; Brady Hoot 1-for-2, RBI; Noah Stahl 1-for-1, RBI; Nate Aument 1-for-4, run.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Blaise Wiest 1-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaden Hoffman 3-for-3; Wyatt Faust 3-for-4, 2 RBIs.
Selinsgrove 16,
Sunbury/Norry 0 (3 innings)
Sunbury/Norry 000 — 0-2-1
Selinsgrove 88x — 16-12-0
Faust, Balestrini (2), Ben Heemstra (2), Chad Blasius (2). Michael Beaver and Metzger.
WP: Beaver. LP: Faust.
Sunbury/Northumberland: Asher Hoffman 1-for-2; Connor Treas 1-for-1.
Selinsgrove: Horten 2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; R. Aument 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Metzger 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Zeiders 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Swineford 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Hile 2 runs, RBI; Ryan Reed 1-for-1, 2 runs, RBI; N. Aument 1-for-2, run, RBI; Beaver 2-for-2, run, RBI.
n Lewisburg 6,
Williamsport 2
LEWISBURG — Peter Marrara pitched three scoreless innings of relief to back Aaron Hoover, and Lewisburg got all the runs it needed in a three-run first inning.
Lewisburg scored a run on each of two errors and a groundout in the first. The other Post 182 runs scored on an error, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice.
Hoover allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over four innings for the win.
Lewisburg 6, Williamsport 2
Williamsport 000 200 0 — 2-8-4
Lewisburg 310 020 x — 6-5-2
Jobe Schurer and Drake Mankey. Aaron Hoover, Peter Marrara (5) and Dakotah Snyder.
WP: Hoover. LP: Schurer. S: Marrara.
Williamsport: Naaman Amos 2-for-3; Mankey 1-for-3, double, run; Jaiden Cioffi 1-for-3, double; J. Schurer 2-for-3.
Lewisburg: Aaron Strosser 1-for-4, run; Snyder 1-for-3, 2 runs; Marrara run, RBI; Kaiden Wagner RBI; Dominic Silvers RBI.
n Mifflinburg 5,
Montoursville 4 (8 inn.)
MIFFLINBURG — Josh Foster scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Post 410.
Foster led off the home eighth with an infield single. After Mason Cooper was hit by a pitch, Colin Miller put down a sacrifice bunt that was thrown away by Montoursville’s pitcher.
Foster and Michael Warren each had a pair of hits for Mifflinburg (4-1), while Cooper drove in a run.
Mifflinburg 5,
Montoursville 4 (8 inn.)
Montoursville 000 102 10 — 4-7-1
Mifflinburg 000 220 01 — 5-6-2
Maddix Dalena, Eddie Rodriguez (5) and C.J. Signor. Reed Wagner, Denzel Sampsell (6) and Josh Foster.
WP: Sampsell. LP: Rodriguez.
Montoursville: Dalena 2-for-3, 2 doubles; Joel Verrico 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs.
Mifflinburg: Michael Warren 2-for-3, double; Foster 2-for-3, RBI; Mason Cooper, 1-for-3, RBI.
n Berwick 10, Danville 3
BERWICK — Sawyer Kemp struck out five in a complete game, and Berwick answered Danville’s three-run second with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.
Tyler Albertson’s RBI single highlighted the early rally that gave Danville a 3-1 lead. Alex Robenolt had a pair of hits for Danville, which left six runners on base.
Berwick 10, Danville 3
Danville 030 000 0 — 3-8-5
Berwick 140 050 x — 10-9-1
Brycen Heimbach, Jacob Petro (5), Elijah Hoffman (6) and Hayden Woland. Sawyer Kemp and Shane Levan.
WP: Kemp. LP: Heimbach.
Danville: Tyler Albertson 1-for-4, run; Alex Robenolt 2-for-4; Petro 1-for-3, run; Heimbach 1-for-3, run; Brady Hill 1-for-3, run, RBI; Woland 1-for-2, RBI.
Berwick: Ian Kishbaugh 2-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Gearinger 2-for-3, run, RBI; Jared Marshman 1-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; Levan 1-for-4, RBI; KC Tanriblir 1-for-3, run; Logan Bello 1-for-2, run, RBI; Max Slusser 2 runs; Stas Hughes 1-for-3, run.
n Hughesville 9,
Line Mountain 0
MANDATA — Jacob Corson took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a one-hit shutout for Hughesville.
Colton Smith broke up Corson’s no-hit bid with a single.
Hughesville (5-5) broke open the game with a six-run second inning.
Hughesville 9, Line Mountain 0
Hughesville 060 001 1 — 9-8-2
Line Mountain 000 000 0 — 0-1-1
Jacob Corson and Chase Bremigen. Keefer Neidig, Seth Wolfe (2), Evan Herb (6) and Griffin Smeltz.
WP: Corson. LP: Neidig.
Hughesville: Carter Marquardt 2-for-4, RBI; Hunter Wentzel 3-for-3, 3 RBIs; Jaret Stroup 1-for-3, double.