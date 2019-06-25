NORTHUMBERLAND — Logan Hile’s two-run double in the top of the seventh inning broke a tie, and he pitched a scoreless home half to save Selinsgrove’s 8-5 win over Sunbury/Northumberland in the first game of a Susquehanna Valley American Legion League doubleheader Monday.

Blaise Zeiders’ second two-hit game of the day produced three RBIs and helped Selinsgrove take the nightcap, 16-0 in three innings.

Hile went 4-for-4 with four RBIs in the opener while Tyler Swineford added three hits to back Carter Horten’s pitching.

Selinsgrove (4-1) then scored eight runs in each of the first two innings of the nightcap to trigger the mercy rule. Michael Beaver pitched two-hit ball for three shutout innings.

Selinsgrove 8,

Sunbury/Northumberland 5

Selinsgrove 010 040 3 — 8-15-1

Sunbury/Norry 100 130 0 — 5-7-1

Carter Horten, Logan Hile (7) and Wyatt Metzger. Kaden Hoffman, Jack Luden (7) and Drew Balestrini.

WP: Horten. LP: Luden. S: Hile.

Selinsgrove: Ryan Aument 1-for-4, run; Blaise Zeiders 2-for-4, double, 2 runs; Tyler Swineford 3-for-3, 3 runs, RBI; Logan Hile 4-for-4, double, 4 RBIs; Brady Hoot 1-for-2, RBI; Noah Stahl 1-for-1, RBI; Nate Aument 1-for-4, run.

Sunbury/Northumberland: Blaise Wiest 1-for-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaden Hoffman 3-for-3; Wyatt Faust 3-for-4, 2 RBIs.

Selinsgrove 16,

Sunbury/Norry 0 (3 innings)

Sunbury/Norry 000 — 0-2-1

Selinsgrove 88x — 16-12-0

Faust, Balestrini (2), Ben Heemstra (2), Chad Blasius (2). Michael Beaver and Metzger.

WP: Beaver. LP: Faust.

Sunbury/Northumberland: Asher Hoffman 1-for-2; Connor Treas 1-for-1.

Selinsgrove: Horten 2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; R. Aument 1-for-2, run, 2 RBIs; Metzger 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Zeiders 2-for-2, double, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Swineford 1-for-2, 2 runs, RBI; Hile 2 runs, RBI; Ryan Reed 1-for-1, 2 runs, RBI; N. Aument 1-for-2, run, RBI; Beaver 2-for-2, run, RBI.

n Lewisburg 6,

Williamsport 2

LEWISBURG — Peter Marrara pitched three scoreless innings of relief to back Aaron Hoover, and Lewisburg got all the runs it needed in a three-run first inning.

Lewisburg scored a run on each of two errors and a groundout in the first. The other Post 182 runs scored on an error, a hit batsman and a fielder’s choice.

Hoover allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits over four innings for the win.

Lewisburg 6, Williamsport 2

Williamsport 000 200 0 — 2-8-4

Lewisburg 310 020 x — 6-5-2

Jobe Schurer and Drake Mankey. Aaron Hoover, Peter Marrara (5) and Dakotah Snyder.

WP: Hoover. LP: Schurer. S: Marrara.

Williamsport: Naaman Amos 2-for-3; Mankey 1-for-3, double, run; Jaiden Cioffi 1-for-3, double; J. Schurer 2-for-3.

Lewisburg: Aaron Strosser 1-for-4, run; Snyder 1-for-3, 2 runs; Marrara run, RBI; Kaiden Wagner RBI; Dominic Silvers RBI.

n Mifflinburg 5,

Montoursville 4 (8 inn.)

MIFFLINBURG — Josh Foster scored on a throwing error in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift Post 410.

Foster led off the home eighth with an infield single. After Mason Cooper was hit by a pitch, Colin Miller put down a sacrifice bunt that was thrown away by Montoursville’s pitcher.

Foster and Michael Warren each had a pair of hits for Mifflinburg (4-1), while Cooper drove in a run.

Mifflinburg 5,

Montoursville 4 (8 inn.)

Montoursville 000 102 10 — 4-7-1

Mifflinburg 000 220 01 — 5-6-2

Maddix Dalena, Eddie Rodriguez (5) and C.J. Signor. Reed Wagner, Denzel Sampsell (6) and Josh Foster.

WP: Sampsell. LP: Rodriguez.

Montoursville: Dalena 2-for-3, 2 doubles; Joel Verrico 2-for-4, double, 2 RBIs.

Mifflinburg: Michael Warren 2-for-3, double; Foster 2-for-3, RBI; Mason Cooper, 1-for-3, RBI.

n Berwick 10, Danville 3

BERWICK — Sawyer Kemp struck out five in a complete game, and Berwick answered Danville’s three-run second with four runs in the bottom of the inning to take the lead for good.

Tyler Albertson’s RBI single highlighted the early rally that gave Danville a 3-1 lead. Alex Robenolt had a pair of hits for Danville, which left six runners on base.

Berwick 10, Danville 3

Danville 030 000 0 — 3-8-5

Berwick 140 050 x — 10-9-1

Brycen Heimbach, Jacob Petro (5), Elijah Hoffman (6) and Hayden Woland. Sawyer Kemp and Shane Levan.

WP: Kemp. LP: Heimbach.

Danville: Tyler Albertson 1-for-4, run; Alex Robenolt 2-for-4; Petro 1-for-3, run; Heimbach 1-for-3, run; Brady Hill 1-for-3, run, RBI; Woland 1-for-2, RBI.

Berwick: Ian Kishbaugh 2-for-4, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Kaleb Gearinger 2-for-3, run, RBI; Jared Marshman 1-for-3, run, 3 RBIs; Levan 1-for-4, RBI; KC Tanriblir 1-for-3, run; Logan Bello 1-for-2, run, RBI; Max Slusser 2 runs; Stas Hughes 1-for-3, run.

n Hughesville 9,

Line Mountain 0

MANDATA — Jacob Corson took a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with a one-hit shutout for Hughesville.

Colton Smith broke up Corson’s no-hit bid with a single.

Hughesville (5-5) broke open the game with a six-run second inning.

Hughesville 9, Line Mountain 0

Hughesville 060 001 1 — 9-8-2

Line Mountain 000 000 0 — 0-1-1

Jacob Corson and Chase Bremigen. Keefer Neidig, Seth Wolfe (2), Evan Herb (6) and Griffin Smeltz.

WP: Corson. LP: Neidig.

Hughesville: Carter Marquardt 2-for-4, RBI; Hunter Wentzel 3-for-3, 3 RBIs; Jaret Stroup 1-for-3, double.

