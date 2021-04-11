BELLEFONTE — Clint Rowe and Cole Catherman each won three individual events as Selinsgrove beat Bellefonte, 100-50, in nonleague boys track and field action on Saturday.
On the girls side, freshman Abigail Parise swept both hurdles races, while Breia Mayes, Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Kyleigh Elsayed and Madison Stebilia each won two events as the Selinsgrove girls team won, 119-31.
Rowe won the 100 (11.88), 200 (24.12) and 400 (54.48), while Catherman won both hurdles races — the 110HH (16.49) and 300 (42.47), along with the long jump (19-2). Both Rowe and Catherman also ran legs on the winning 1,600 relay team as well.
In the girls meet, Parise won the 100 hurdles (17.9) and 300 hurdles (51.32). Mayes won the 800 (2:37.76) and 1,600 (5:40.22). Molina-Shuman won the 100 (13.55) and 400 (1:06.39). Elsayed won the discus (118-10) and the shot put (32-6). Stebila won the triple jump (32-11) and the high jump (5-0).
Boys
Selinsgrove 100, Bellefonte 50
3,200R: Bellefonte, 9:04.09; 110HH: Cole Catherman (S), 16.49; Dylan Wagner (S); Logan Naspinski (B); 100: Clint Rowe (S), 11.88; Jacob Hummel (B); Kody Miller (S); 1,600: Austin Melius (B), 4:52.07; Derick Blair (S); Owen Magee (S); 400R: Bellefonte, 47.8; 400: Rowe (S), 54.48; Donovan Goundie (S); Bryce Anderson (S); 300IH: Catherman (S), 42.47; Wagner (S); Naspinski (B); 800: Evan Pickering (S), 2:14.42; Eric Bennett (B); Matt Gilfert (S); 200: Rowe (S), 24.12; Hummel (S); Kody Miller (S); 3,200: Chase Ebeling (B), 10:51.97; Blair (S); Magee (S); 1,600R: Selinsgrove (Catherman, Gilfert, Rowe, Pickering), 3:47.65; Discus: William Spratt (B), 125-5; Max Maurer (S); John Besch (B); Javelin: William Brininger (B), 150-6; Nicholas Young (S); Aiden Shay (S); Shot put: Besch (B), 45-83/4; Dominic Parise (S); Vance Metzger (S); Long jump: Catherman (S) 19-2; Landyn Miller (B); Dawson Gemberling (S); Triple jump: Nate Hackenberger (S), 39-91/2; Gemberling (S); Andrew Morris (S); High jump: Gemberling (S), 5-4; Hackenberger (S); Morris (S); Pole vault: Damian Hahn (S), 8-5; Miller (S); Ryan Miller (B).
Girls
Selinsgrove 119, Bellefonte 31
3,200R: Selinsgrove (Shaela Kruskie, Lexi Felty, Breia Mayes, Zoe Tomko), 11:14.63; 100H: Abby Parise (S), 17.9; Ava Blair (S); Avery DeFazio (Sel); 100: Maryrose Molina-Shuman (S), 13.55; Kerri Shutika (B); Lauren Benner (B); 1,600: Mayes (S) 5:40.22; Mia Elmore (B); Ashleigh Aukerman (B); 400R: Selinsgrove (Annalise Bond, Carly Aument, Leah Toskey, Cierra Adams), 53.89; 400: Molina-Shuman (S), 1:06.39; Olivia Hoffman (S); Jordan Stahlman (B); 300H: Parise (S), 51.32; Kathryn Gearhart (B); Emma Naugle (S); 800: 1. Mayes (S), 2:37.76; Abby Schmoyer (B); Josie Underwood (B); 200: Aument (S), 27.29; Lillian Poust (S); Shutika (B); 3,200: Tomko (S), 12:40.73; Kruskie (S); Mayes (S); 1,600R: Selinsgrove (Molina-Shuman, Adams, Tomko, Poust), 4:37.87; Discus: Kyleigh Elsayed (S), 118-10; Meredith Fry (B); Gabrielle Deitrich (B); Javelin: MaKenna Parker (S), 98-7; Emily Davis (S); Ella Underwood (B); Shot put: Elsayed (S), 32-6; Deitrich (B); Frey (B); Long jump: Poust (S) 15-81/2; Molina-Shuman (S); Madison Stebila (S); Triple jump: Stebila (S), 32-11; Underwood (B); Leigha Barnwell (S); High jump: Stebila (S), 5-0; DeFazio (S); Maddy Fertig (S); Pole vault: Bond (S), 10-9; Kathryn Gearhart (B); Katelyn Estep (S).
Milton boys, girls sweep three
meets at Hughesville
HUGHESVILLE — Milton swept both boys and girls tracks meets from Hughesville, Jersey Shore and Montgomery on Saturday morning.
Boys
Milton 127, Montgomery 21
3,200R: Milton, 9:37.6; 110HH: Ephraim Langdon (Milton), 18.3; Chase Biloudeau (Milt), no finisher; 100: Chris Aviles (Milt), 11.2; Ben Robinson (Mtg); Ethan Minium (Milt); 1,600: Brody Bender (Milt), 4:59.2; Ryan Bickhart (Milt); Aden Keister (Mtg); 400R: Milton, 46.5; 400: Nathan Barnett (Milt), 56.2; Payton Rearick (Milt); Beau Shelley (Milt); 300H: Robinson (Mtg), 44.8; Langdon (Milt); Chase Bilodeau (Milt); 800: Bender (Milt), 2:14.2; Nathan Barnett (Milt); Keister (Mtg); 200: Aviles (Milt), 23.6; Jacob Fowler (Mtg); Josh Daub (Milt); 3,200: Bickhart (Milt), 11:03.2; Brandon Newcomer (Milt); no finisher; 1,600R: Milton, 3:50.3; High jump: Langdon (Milt), 5-4; Eric Taylor (Milt); Ashton Krall (Milt); Pole vault: Tyler Lobos (Milt), 10-6; Drew Harris (Milt); Matthew Maturini (Milt); Long jump: Rearick (Milt), 17-4; Krall (Milt); Ethan Hamilton (Milt); Triple jump: Robinson (Mtg), 36-0; Rearick (Milt); Shelley (Milt); Discus: Cole Goodwin (Milt), 132-5; Weston Pick (Mtg); Dale-Curtis Mitchell (Milt); Javelin: Conner Snyder (Milt), 135-0; Lucas Radke (Milt); Austin Mitch (Milt); Shot put: Goodwin (Milt), 45-0; Nolan Miller (Milt); Mehki Nolder (Milt).
Milton 99, Jersey Shore 51
3,200R: Jersey Shore, 9:03.3; 110HH: Ezra Miller (JS), 15.4; Langdon (Milt); Bilodeau (Milt); 100: Aviles (Milt), 11.2; Brady Jordan (JS); Minium (Milt); 1,600: Raidan Francis (JS), 4:49.7; Bender (Milt); Bickhart (Milt); 400R: Milton, 46.5; 400: Barnett (Milt), 56.2; Rearick (Milt); Shelley (Milt); 300H: Miller (JS), 44.7; Langdon (Milt); Bilodeau (Milt); 800: Francis (JS), 2:05.0; Bender (Milt); Barnett (Milt); 200: Aviles (Milt), 23.6; Daub (Milt); Minium (Milt); 3,200: Bickhart (Milt), 11:03.2; Hunter Kelley (JS); Brandon Newcomer (Milt); 1600R: Jersey Shore, 3:44.9; High jump: Langdon (Milt), 5-4; Carter Stackhouse (JS); Taylor (Milt); Pole vault: Lobos (Milt), 10-6; Harris (Milt); Maturini (Milt); Long jump: Rearick (Milt), 17-4; Cam Allison (JS); Krall (Milt); Triple jump: Cam Allison (JS), 36-9; Stackhouse (JS); Rearick (Milt); Discus: Goodwin (M), 132-5; Mitchell (Milt); Minium (Milt); Javelin: Snyder (Milt), 135-0; Lucas Radke (Milt); David Watts (JS); Shot put: Goodwin (M), 45-0; Miller (M); Nolder (M).
Milton 103.5, Hughesville 46.5
3,200R: Hughesville, 8:58.3; 110HH: Langdon (M), 18.3; Bilodeau (M); Garrett Shearer (H); 100: Aviles (M), 11.2; Anthony Nanton (H); Minium (M); 1,600: Morgan Gavitt (H), 4:40.6; Hunter Foust (H); Bender (M); 400R: Milton, 46.5; 400: Barnett (Milt), 56.2; Rearick (Milt); Shelley (Milt); 300H: Langdon (M); Bilodeau (M); Shearer (H); 800: Logan Long (H), 2:08.4; Bender (M); Barnett (M); 200: Nanton (H), 23.5; Aviles (M); Nicholas Bragalone (H); 3,200: Foust (H), 9:55.6; Gavitt (H); Bickhart (M); 1,600R: Hughesville, 3:42.9; High jump: Langdon (Milt), 5-4; Taylor (Milt); Krall (Milt); Pole vault: Lobos (Milt), 10-6; Harris (Milt); Maturini (Milt); Long jump: Rearick (Milt), 17-4; Krall (Milt); Hamilton (Milt); Triple jump: Rearick (M), 35-3; Shelley (M); Justin Swallow (M); Discus: Goodwin (M), 132-5; Gabe Larson (H); Mitchell (M); Javelin: Snyder (Milt), 135-0; Radke (Milt); Wyatt Forwood (H); Shot put: Goodwin (M), 45-0; Miller (M); Gabe Larson (H).
Girls
Milton 115, Montgomery 35
3,200R: Milton, 10:35.4; 100H: Janae Bergey (Milt), 16.4; Alexis Beaver (Milt); Lydia Crawford (Milt); 100: Bergey (Milt), 12.5; Regi Wendt (Milt); Anna Seeley (Mtg); 1,600: Leah Walter (Milt), 5:33.8; Kennedy Marsh (Mtg); Karenza Musser (Milt); 400R: Milt, 51.7; 400: Makenzie Lopez (Milt), 1:05.5; Wendt (Milt); Cierra Charles (Mtg); 300H: Riley Murray (Milt), 49.2; Beaver (Milt); Crawford (Milt); 800: Walter (Milt), 2:25.4; Lacy Eckard (Mtg); Mallorie Myers (Mtg); 200: Bergey (Milt), 26.9; Wendt (Milt); Brieanna Twigg (Mtg); 3,200: Marsh (Mtg), 12:47; Emma East (Milt); Mercedez Farr (Milt); 1,600R: Milton, 4:23.0; High jump: Sara Dewyer (Milt) 4-4; Alivia Snyder (Milt); Iris Keister (Mtg); Pole vault: Murray (Milt), 9-0; Abigail Saber (Milt); Morgan Reiner (Milt); Long jump: Lauren Anderson (Mtg), 13-6; Brooke Rishel (Mtg); Reiner (Milt); Triple jump: Rachel Ryder (Mtg), 30-0; Dewyer (Milt); Seeley (Mtg); Discus: Anita Shek (Milt), 85-0; Laurel Bower (Milt); Anderson (Mtg); Javelin: Lopez (Milt), 103-1; Shek (Milt); Reiner (Milt); Shot put: Shek (Milt), 28-0; Laurel Bower (Milt); Riley Godown (Milt).
Milton 110, Jersey Shore 40
3,200R: Milton, 10:35.4; 100H: Bergey (M), 16.4; Madelyn Gerst (JS); Beaver (Milt); 100: Bergey (Milt), 12.5; Wendt (Milt); Madison Maihle (JS); 1,600: Walter (Milt), 5:33.8; Aubrey Sechrist (JS); Musser (Milt); 400R: Milton, 51.7; 400: Lopez (Milt), 1:05.5; Wendt (Milt); Carli McConnell (JS); 300H: Murray (Milt), 49.2; Gerst (JS); Beaver (Milt); 800: Sechrist (JS), 2:25.3; Walter (Milt); Sara Pecchia (JS); 200: Bergey (M), 26.9; Wednt (Milt); Maihle (JS); 3,200: East (Milt), 13:28.3; Hadley Hager (JS); Farr (Milt); 1,600R: Milton, 4:23.3; High jump: Gerst (JS), 4-4; Eliza Welshans (JS); Dewyer (Milt); Pole vault: Murray (Milt), 9-0; Abigail Saber (Milt); Morgan Reiner (Milt); Long jump: Maihle (JS), 13-3; Reiner (Milt); Jill Hopple (Milt); Triple jump: Dewyer (Milt), 29-01/2; Jacklyn Hopple (Milt); Aliana Ayala; Discus: Shek (M), 85-0; Bower (M); Sam Machamer (JS); Javelin: Lopez (Milt), 103-1; Shek (Milt); Reiner (Milt); Shot put: Machamer (JS), 29-31/2; Shek (Milt); Bower (Milt).
Milton 80, Hughesville 70
3,200R: Milton, 10:35.4; 100H: Bergey (M), 16.4; Sarah Gardner (H); Makayla Miller (H); 100: Bergey (M), 12.5; Kylie Beiber (H); Wendt (Milt); 1,600: Walter (Milt), 5:33.8; Hailey Poust (H); Kate Fortin (H); 400R: Milton, 51.7; 400: Elizabeth Fortin (H), 1:04.; Lopez (M); Wendt (M); 300H: Murray (Milt), 49.2; Gardner (H); Miller (H); 800: Walter (M), 2:25.4; Cierra Getz (H); Kate Miller (H); 200: Bergey (M), 26.9; Bieber (H); Wendt (M); 3,200: East (M), 13:28.3; Madi Paulhaumus (H); Farr (M); 1,600R: Hughesville, 4:17.6; High jump: Alex Snyder (H), 4-6; Marley Green (H); Dewyer (Milt); Pole vault: Murray (Milt), 9-0; Ashlyn Maris (H); Saber (M); Long jump: Reiner (M), 13-01/2; Jill Hopple (M); Ayala (M); Triple jump: Makenzie Leitenberger (H), 29-7; Dewyer (M); Gardner (H); Discus: Karlee Wallis (H), 96-0; Shek (Milt); Bower (Milt); Javelin: Snyder (H), 112-71/2; Lopez (Milt); Shek (Milt); Shot put: Snyder (H), 29-111/2; Wallis (H); Shek (M).
FRIDAY
Gerald Breslin Invitational
At Mount Carmel High School
Friday
Boys
Team standings and key: 1. Danville, Dan, 115; 2. Shikellamy, Shik, 111; 3. Southern Columbia, SC, 67; 4. Mifflinburg, Miff, 42; 5. (tie) Shamokin, Sham; Selinsgrove, Sel, 41; 7. Montoursville, Mtv, 33.7; 8. Mount Carmel (MC), 14; 9. Fairfield, Fair, 17; 10. (tie) Loyalsock, Loy; Tamaqua (Tam), 14; 12. Minersville, Min, 12; 13. Bloomsburg, Bl, 8.3; 14. Lehighton, Leh, 8; 15. (tie) NY Homeschool, NYH; Midd-West, MW, 7.
4x800R: 1. Shik, 8:43.65; 2. Miff, 9:05.67; 3. SC, 9;12.84; 4. Min, 9:9:13.97; 5. Bl, 9:15.90; 6. Dan, 9:16.19; 110H: 1. Jake Rose, SC, 14.58; 2. Benjamin Bulger, Dan, 15.78; 3. Cole Catherman, Sel, 15.99; 4. Carter Smink, Sham, 16.24; 5. Rashawn Martin, Shik,17.81; 6. Josiah Schans, Mtv, 17.98; 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, SC, 10.95; 2. Brandon Zimmerman, Dan 11.18; 3. (tie) Chase Morgan, Shik, Gavin Colescott, Shik, 11.46; 5. Jackson Clarke, Dan, 11.60; 6. Jake Davis, SC, 11.67; 1,600: 1. Evan Klinger, Dan, 4:43.92; 2. Nick Krohn, Dan, 4:50.48; 3. Eli Swan, MW, 4:51.30; 4. Tyler Steigerwalt, Tam, 4:51.58; 5. Owen Magee, Sel, 4:52.59; 6. Micah Zellers, Shik, 4:57.71; 4x100: 1. SC, 43.12; 2. Shik, 44.78; 3. Miff, 45.81; 5. Mtv, 47.59; 6. Fair, 47.62; 400: 1. Billy Delbaugh, Sham, 50.26; 2. Colton Lynch, Sham, 53.32; 3. Andres Quintana, Loy, 53.83; 4. Clint Rowe, Sel, 53.89; 5. Tim Gale, Shik, 54.12; 6. Owen Solomon, MW, 54.94; 300H: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Dan, 39.43; 2. Jake Rose, SC, 40.65; 3. Benjamin Bulger, Dan, 42.14; 4. Cole Catherman, Sel, 42.53; 5. Rashawn Martin, Shik, 44.40; 6. Dylan Wagner, Sel, 44.97; 800: 1. Douglas Houser, Dan, 2:03.71; 2. Evan Pickering, Sel, 2:10.16; 3. Ryan Williams, Shik, 2:10.81; 4. Renzo Yuasa, Dan, 2:11.14; 5. Andres Quintana, Loy, 2:14.19; 6. Jason Robinson, SC, 2:14.62; 200: 1. Braeden Wisloski, SC, 22.46; 2. Marcus Pruy, Fair, 23.01; 3. Jackson Clarke, Dan, 23.30; 4. Chase Morgan, Shik, 23.64; 5. Clint Rowe, Sel, 24.21; 6. Joniel Bruno, Shik, 24.51; 3,200: 1. Rory Lieberman, Dan, 9:44.11; 2. Landon Boyle, Min, 10:43.15; 3. Paul Snyder, Shik, 10:50.56; 4. Micah Zellers, Shik, 10:57.29; 5. Owen Magee, Sel, 20:59.81; 4x400R: 1. Dan, 3:36.54; 2. Fair, 3:41.86; 3. MC, 3:42.29; 4. Sham, 3:42.95; 5. Miff, 3:43.60; 6. Sel, 3:43.72; Long jump: 1. Brandon Zimmerman, Dan, 20-5; 2. Cameron Cowder, Shik, 19-11; 3. Jacob Davis, SC, 19-8.5; 4. Mason Brubaker, Shik, 19-7.5; 5. Nick Ziegler, SC, 19-5; 6. Cole Catherman, Sel, 17-11.5; Triple jump: 1. Billy Delbaugh, Sham, 42-11; 2. Nate Hackenberger, Sel, 38-10 ½; 3. Andrew Reed, Loy, 38-2 ½; 4. Mike Widom, Bl, 37-8 ½; 5. Ethan Hendricks, Miff, Bl, 37-7 ½; 6. Pedro Feliciano, MC, 36-8; High jump: 1. Lane Yoder, Miff, 5-10; 2. Jayvon McDowell, Leh, 5-8; 3. (tie) Zahki Nettles, Shik, Marcus Moyer, Sham, 5-6; 5. Nathaniel Long, MC, 5-6; 6. Tyler Arnold, SC, 5-6; Pole vault: 1. Mason Brubaker, Shik, 14-0; 2. Jax Floyd, NYH, 13-6; 3. Cameron Cowder, Shik, 13-6; 4. (tie) Brayden McKibben, Mtv; Aaron Williams, Bl; Bryce Eberhart, Mtv 11-6; Javelin: 1. Gavin Livermore, Mtv, 169-10; 2. Kayden Riley, Dan, 166-4; 3. Alexander Barron, Tam, 162-6; 4. Brady Krainak, Dan, 153-0; 5. Nathan Hope, Tam, 152-4; 6. Tyler Arnold, SC, 148-10; Shot put: 1. Jared Oakes, Shik, 46-7; 2. Brayden Brown, Mtv, 45-5; 3. Josh Antonyuk, Miff, 45-4; 4. Lane Stutzman, Mtv, 43-9; 5. Toby Berg, Tam, 42-8; 6. Matt Kelley, MC, 42-4; Discus: 1. Eric Shoch, Shik, 149-6; 2. Josh Antonyuk, Miff, 130-10; 3. Michael Farronato, MC, 121-0; 4. Zach Barnes, Mtv, 119-0; 5. Max Maurer, Sel, 118-3; 6. Nathan Gessner, Shik, 41-116-4.
Girls
Team standings and key: 1. Selinsgrove, Sel, 175; 2. Lewisburg, Lew, 78; 3. Lehighton, Leh, 57; 4. Shikellamy, Shik, 48; 5. Bloomsburg, Bl, 37; 6. Mount Carmel, MC, 36; 7. Southern Columbia, SC, 28; 8. (tie) Montoursville, Mtv; Fairfield, Fair, 27; 10. (tie) Tamaqua, Tam; Danville, Dan, 23; 12. Loyalsock, Loy, 17; 13 (tie) Minersville, Min; Midd-West, MW, 10; 15. (tie) Mifflinburg, Miff; Shamokin, Sham, 7.
4x800R: 1. Lew, 10:08.98; 2. Sel, 10:18.87; 3. MC, 10:35.86; 4. Dan, 10:4.03; 5. SC, 10:48.43; 6. Miff, 10:57.23; 100H: 1.Brittney Bartasavage, Leh, 16.45; 2. Claudia Morris, MC, 17.31; 3. Madeline Ikeler, Lew, 17.73; 4. Camryn Pyle, MW, 17.77; 5. Madison Cardello, Lew, 17.87; 6. Madison Lippay, Sham, 18.01; 100: 1. Jordan Moten, Shik, 13.19; 2. Sophia Feathers, Shik, 13.20; 3. Caitlin Smith, Tam, 13.32; 4. Asha Hohmuth, Lew, 13.34; 5. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 13.49; 6. Katie Ryder, Loy, 13.50; 1,600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shik, 5:29.05; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lew, 5:33.39; 3. Kelsey Gaston, Leh, 5:34.33; 4. Maizey Aikey, Bl, 5:36.32; 5. Talia Mazzatesta, MC, 5:41.56; 6. Breia Mayes, Sel, 5:43.23; 4x100: 1. Sel, 52.30; 2. Shik, 53.21; 3 SC, 53.22; 4. Leh, 53.24; 5. Tam, 53.37; 6. Lew, 53.83; 400: 1. Lily Saul, Mtv, 59.77; 2. Lilian Poust, Sel, 1:03.82; 3. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 1:04.19; 4. Maggie Mylin, Bl, 1:04.31; 5. Bella Johns, Dan, 1:05.31; 6. Frances Kabana, Tam, 1:05.43; 300H: 1. Emma Dennison, Fair, 49.93; 2. Brittney Bartasavage, Leh, 50.30; 3. Makenna Dietz, MW, 51.15; 4. Madison Cardello, Lew, 52.46; 5. Abby Parise, Sel, 53.03; 6. Emma Cline, Mtv, 53.35; 800: 1. Lily Saul, Mtv, 2:24.93; 2. Grace Stemerten, Tam, 2:28.56; 3. Delaney Humphrey, Lew, 2:29.51; 200: 1. Carly Aument, Sel, 27.88; 2. Lilian Poust, Sel, 28.16; 3.Loren Gehret, SC, 28.71; 4. Ava Deming, Fair, 2882; 5. Andi Gutshall, Bl, 28.89; 6. Peyton Wisloski, SC, 29.23; 3,200: 1. Shaela Kruskie, Sel, 11:47.17; 2. Grace Petrick, Dan, 11:52.26; 3. Kelsey Gaston, Leh, 12:01.54; 4. Maizey Aikey, Bl, 12:08.13; 5. Hannah Mirshahi, Lew, 12:16.88; 6. Hannah Bartholomew, Dan, 12:37.90; 4x400: 1. Lew, 4:16.06; 2. Shik, 4:22.66; 3. Tam, 4:26.50; 4. SC, 4:27.10; 5. Sel, 4:28.16; 6. Mtv, 4:29.87; High jump: 1. Madison Stebila, Sel, 5-0; 2. Brynna Zentner, Bl, 4-8; 3. (tie) Hayley Ginder, Leh; Madison Lippay, Sham, 4-6; 5. Devin Hubler, Min, 4-6; 6. Jilian Irion, Mtv, 4-6; Long jump: 1. Sophia Gardner, Loy, 16-0; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Sel, 15-2; 3. Devin Hubler, Min, 15-0; 4. Erin Gregg, Fair, 14-9; 5. Amelia Kiepke, Lew, 14-8; 6. Rhyse Pursel, SC, 14-7.5; Triple jump: 1. Carly Schlauch, Bl, 35-2; 2. Devin Hubler, Min, 32-6.5; 3. Elizabeth Sheesley, Miff, 31-5.5; 4. Madison Stebila, Sel, 31-5; 5. Peyton Kehler, MC, 31-5; 6. Morgan Harris, Lew, 30-6.5; Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, MC, 123-1; 2. Abigail Meckes, Leh, 118-9; 3. Alexis Keefer, Loy, 109-3; 4. Valerie Badger, Mtv, 102-5; 5. Melanie Minnier, Shik, 99-8; 6. Emma Kramer, Sham, 97-9; Shot put: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Sel, 36-7; 2. Madison Downs, Lew, 36-5; 3. Leah Ferster, MW, 34-2; 4. Avery Dowkus, MC, 33-5; 5. Meredith Munayyah, Lew, 33-3; 6. Abigail Meckes, Leh, 32-5; Discus: 1. Madison Downs, Lew, 132-4; 2. Abigail Meckes, Leh, 116-3; 3. Caillie Fish, Dan, 106-5; 4. Dani Rae Renno, MC, 102-2; 5. Brianna Eckard, Dan, 99-4; 6. Madylin Wolter, Leh, 91-10; Pole vault: 1. Annalise Bond, Sel, 11-6; 2. Aliyah Hillman, Fair, 10-6; 3. Karly Renn, SC, 10-0; 4. Sarah Bower, Bl, 10-0; 5. Emma Bronowicz, Shik, 9-6; 6. Jade Drogan, Bl, 8-6.