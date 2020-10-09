SELINSGROVE — Shaela Kruskie finished 50 seconds ahead of the field, and Selinsgrove filled the first four finishing slots in a 16-43 win over Central Mountain in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls cross-country Thursday.
Zachary Wentz and Derick Blair scored two seconds apart to lead the Seals to a 17-42 win in the boys’ race.
Kruskie’s winning time of 19 minutes, 9 seconds was followed by teammates Zoe Tomko (19:59) and Breia Mayes (20:08). Selinsgrove’s Ade Leason rounded out the top four in 21:04.
Wentz won in 17:55, just ahead of Blair (17:57). Mason Reitenbach gave the Seals a top-three sweep in 18:45.
Girls
Selinsgrove 16,
Central Mountain 43
1. Shaela Kruskie (S) 19:09; 2. Zoe Tomko (S) 19:59; 3. Breia Mayes (S) 20:08; 4. Ade Leason (S) 21:04; 5. Sofia Dressler (CM) 21:34; 6. JaSayle Rivera (S) 21:38; 7. Gianna Dressler (CM) 21:48; 8. Maddie Jones (CM) 22:13; 11. Autumn Garman (CM) 23:42; 15. Abbey Wolfe (CM) 25:00.
Boys
Selinsgrove 17,
Central Mountain 42
1. Zachary Wentz (S) 17:55; 2. Derick Blair (S) 17:57; 3. Mason Reitenbach (S) 18:45; 4. Asher Talbot (CM) 19:17; 5. Jarrett Lee (S) 19:30; 6. Ben Malehorn (S) 19:35; 7. Bryce Gray (CM) 20:17; 8. Ben Streator (CM) 20:19; 12. Eddie Newman (CM) 21:48; 13. Logan Smith (CM) 22:08.
n Milton, Southern
Columbia split
CATAWISSA — Southern Columbia’s Kate Moncavage and Milton’s Brody Bender won races to lead their respective teams to wins.
Moncavage (20:33) and teammate Heather Cecco (22:04) finished 1-2 as the Tigers won the girls race 21-36.
Bender (17:25) led a top-four boys sweep for Milton. Chase Bilodeau (17:38), Nate Barnett (18:17) and Ryan Bickhart (18:25) powered the Black Panthers.
Girls
Southern Columbia 21,
Milton 36
1. Kate Moncavage (SC) 20:33; 2. Heather Cecco (SC) 22:04; 3. Emma East (M) 22:23; 4. Annabell Reck (SC) 22:30; 5. Karen Musser (M) 22:44; 6. Kylee Danglovitch (SC) 23:34; 7. Mercedez Farr (M) 23:51; 8. Camryn Kirkner (SC) 23:53; 10. Jacklyn Hopple (M) 25:41; 11. Jillian Hopple (M) 26:24.
Boys
Milton 16,
Southern Columbia 40
1. Brody Bender (M) 17:25; 2. Chase Bilodeau (M) 17:38; 3. Nate Barnett (M) 18:17; 4. Ryan Bickhart (M) 18:25; 5. Jason Robinson (SC) 18:56; 6. Coby Templin (M) 19:01; 7. Chase Derk (SC) 19:06; 8. Brandon Newcomer (SC) 19:13; 9. Ethan Rush (SC) 19:42; 11. Jaron Ferrara (SC) 19:52.