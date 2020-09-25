SELINSGROVE — Zachary Wentz and Zoe Tomko each led a group of four Selinsgrove runners to the finish line Thursday as the Seals swept tri-meets with Mount Carmel and Shamokin.
Wentz’s winning time of 18:06 was followed closely by teammate Derick Blair (18:09). Jarrett Lee (19:28) and Mason Reitenbach (19:33) filled in the top four for Selinsgrove, just ahead of Shamokin’s Anthony Feudale (19:48).
On the girls side, Tomko’s time of 19:14 topped the field ahead of teammates Shaela Kruskie (19:36), Breia Mayes (21:26) and Ade Leason (21:33). Mount Carmel’s Caroline Fletcher was fifth in 21:41.
BOYS
Selinsgrove 16, Shamokin 46
Selinsgrove 15, Mount Carmel 50
Shamokin 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Zachary Wentz (Sel) 18:06; 2. Derick Blair (Sel) 18:09; 3. Jarrett Lee (Sel) 19:28; 4. Mason Reitenbach (Sel) 19:33; 5. Anthony Feudale (Sham) 19:48; 6. Ben Malehorn (Sel) 20:21; 8. Santino Carapellucci (Sham) 20:58; 11. Owen Amato (Sham) 22:01; 12. Caleb Gensemer (MC) 22:33; 13. Jace Shipe (Sham) 23:33; 15. Jackson Gensemer (MC) 24:07; 17. Brenden Rogers (Sham) 26:12.
GIRLS
Selinsgrove 16, Shamokin 47
Selinsgrove 15, Mount Carmel 50
Shamokin 15, Mount Carmel 50
1. Zoe Tomko (Sel) 19:14; 2. Shaela Kruskie (Sel) 19:36; 3. Breia Mayes (Sel) 21:26; 4. Ade Leason (Sel) 21:33; 5. Caroline Fletcher (MC) 21:41; 6. Maryrose Molina-Shuman (Sel) 22:41; 9. Aubrey Shultz (Sham) 23:51; 11. Katlyn Brunson (Sham) 24:58; 12. Kayla Harvey (Sham) 25:19; 14. Kate Amato (Sham) 25:54; 16. Gina Carapellucci (Sham) 28:33.