SELINSGROVE — Mikey Felty shot a 77 for the low round of the day, and Selinsgrove swept Shikellamy and East Juniata in an 18-hole match at Susquehanna Valley Country Club on Monday.
Selinsgrove finished with 339 strokes. Shikellamy finished in 403 strokes, while East Juniata finished with 409.
The Seals improve to 12-1 on the season, and will try to defend their District 4 Class 3A team championships on Thursday at Williamsport Country Club.
All four Seals scorers shot lower than either the top scorers for Shikellamy or East Juniata.
Gannon Steimling shot an 84, while Sam Wetmiller and MacDeFazio each shot 89s.
Selinsgrove 339, Shikellamy 403, East Juniata 409
at Susquehanna Valley Country Club, par 70
Selinsgrove (339): Mikey Felty, 77; Gannon Steimling, 84; Sam Wetmiller, 89; Mac DeFazio, 89.
Shikellamy (403): Luke Fatool, 96; Cam Lenner, 98; Mason Farrell, 101; Keegan Bailey, 108.
East Juniata (409): Tate Jamison, 97; Tino Periso, 100; Caleb Kirk, 105; Blake Walters, 107.