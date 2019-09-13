SUNBURY — Fiona Finnerty breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win at third singles to highlight Selinsgrove’s sweep of rival Shikellamy in girls tennis Thursday.
The Seals dropped just six games while winning all three singles matches in straight sets. Taylor Paulhamus and Keera Scholl rallied to win at second doubles after losing the first set.
Selinsgrove 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Daisy Ettinger (Sel) def. Melanie Minnier 6-2, 6-0; Emeline Snook (Sel) def. Kirsten Strohecker 6-1, 6-3; Fiona Finnerty (Sel) def. Anne Norris 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Avery DeFazio/Maddie Rowan (Sel) def. Olivia Weaver/Kelly Sprenkel 6-0, 7-5; Taylor Paulhamus/Keera Scholl (Sel) def. Lilly Wiest/Sydney Knaurer 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
n Williamsport 4,
Mifflinburg 1
WILLIAMSPORT — Amber Leitzel and Kylie Vasbinder cruised to a 10-2 tiebreak win for Mifflinburg’s team point at first doubles.
Leitzel and Vasbinder dropped the first set to Williamsport’s Olivia Lingard and Breanna Chicas, 6-4, before winning 6-3 to force the tiebreaker.
Williamsport 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Mia Shuler (W) def. Abby Underhill 6-2, 6-2; Kalindi Maggs (W) def. Kiara Gilroy 6-3, 6-2; Rosie Flock (W) def. Rockell Keister 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Amber Leitzel/Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. Olivia Lingard/Breanna Chicas 4-6, 6-3, 10-2; Emma Campbell/Mary Kathryn Hillman (W) def. Sylvia Rishel/Tayah Lamey 6-0, 6-2.
n Bloomsburg 5,
Lewisburg 0
BLOOMSBURG — Bekah Vance won a set among Lewisburg’s hard-fought singles losses to Bloomsburg.
Vance went up a set on Dana Lee, 6-4, before dropping the next set 6-0 and a super tiebreak 10-4.
The Green Dragons were also swept in a make-up match from Aug. 21.
Bloomsburg 5, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Emily Keyser (B) def. Hannah Castellan 6-3, 6-2; Dana Lee (B) def. Bekah Vance 4-6, 6-0, 10-4; Brooke Keister (B) def. Becca Brown 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
Megan Cunfer/Alyssa Kraezle (B) def. Liv Manner/Ayra Tufail 6-4, 6-1; Sarah Bower/Jamie Nguyen (B) def. Audrey Harer/Sofia Waughen 7-6 (7-4), 6-1.
Bloomsburg 5, Lewisburg 0
(rescheduled from Aug. 21)
Singles
Emily Keyser (B) def. Hannah Castellan 6-0, 6-0; Dana Lee (B) def. Bekah Vance 6-1, 6-1; Megan Cunfer (B) def. Becca Brown 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Brooke Keister/Jamie Nguyen (B) def. Audrey Harer/Sofia Waughen 6-1, 6-1; Sarah Bower/Megan Anderson (B) def. Liv Manner/Ayra Tufail 8-4.