MILTON — Selinsgrove won all three singles matches, including two in straight sets, to beat Milton, 4-1, in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls tennis action on Tuesday.
Alaina Liesenfield won a tiebreaker in the second set against Madelyn Nicholas to force a decisive third set in the second singles match. Liesenfield won the third set in a super tiebreak 10-5.
Eden Miller at No. 1 singles dropped just one game, and Siena Rodgers at No. 3 singles rolled in the second set, 6-1, to claim straight set wins for Selinsgrove. The Seals improved to 5-10 on the season, and snapped a four-match losing streak.
McKenny Ulrey and Miah Bassler won at No. 2 doubles for the Seals.
Abby Kitchen and Kyleigh Snyder captured the match at No. 1 doubles for the Black Panthers (4-11).
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 1
Singles
Eden Miller (S) def. Emily Waltman, 6-1, 6-0; Alaina Liesenfield (S) def. Madelyn Nicholas, 3-6, 6-6 (8-6 TB), 10-5; Siena Rodgers (S) def. Lydia Crawford, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
Abby Kitchen-Kyleigh Snyder (M) def. Evelyn Hostetter-Alexa Joiner, 6-4, 6-1; McKenna Ulrey-Miah Bassler (S) def. Emily Seward-Aubree Carl, 6-4, 6-3.