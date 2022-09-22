SELINSGROVE — Gannon Steimling fired a nine-over par 79 for the 10-1 Seals in the tri-meet against Newport and Shikellamy. Mikey Felty (85), Sam Wetmiller (87), and Connor Andretta (88) all finished with scores better than 90 for the Seals as well.
Brayden Miller and Hunter Flickinger each finished with scores better than 90 for the Buffaloes. Gavin Fegley had a 91 and Dale Hupp Jr. ended with a 97.
For the Braves, Christian Kistner ends with a 90. Cam Lenner had a 96, Luke Fatool with a 97, and Eben Kistner ended with a 109.
Selinsgrove 339, Newport 361, Shikellamy 392
at Susquehanna Valley Country Club (Par 70)
Selinsgrove: Gannon Steimling (79), Mikey Felty (85), Sam Wetmiller (87), Connor Andretta (88).
Newport: Brayden Miller (86), Hunter Flickinger (87), Gavin Fegley (91), Dale Hupp Jr. (97).
Shikellamy: Christian Kistner (90), Cameron Lenner (96), Luke Fatool (97), Eben Kistner (109).