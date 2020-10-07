The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio won the top two singles matches, Selinsgrove swept the doubles, and the Seals defeated Mifflinburg 4-1 on Tuesday in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls tennis.
Finnerty won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and DeFazio was a 6-2, 6-3 victor at No. 2 singles.
Selinsgrove’s doubles teams of Emelie Snook and Natalie Imhoof, and Murphy O’Brien and Eden Miller also won in straight sets.
The Wildcats’ win came at No. 3 singles where Kylie Vasbinder outlasted McKenna Parker in a super tiebreak 5-7, 6-1, (10-8).
Selinsgrove 4, Mifflinburg 1
Singles
Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Destiny Jones 6-4, 6-2; Avery DeFazio (S) def. Rockell Keister 6-2, 6-3; Kylie Vasbinder (M) def. McKenna Parker 5-7, 6-1, (10-8).
Doubles
Emelie Snook-Natalie Imhoof (S) def. Rebecca Reimer-Kooper Haines 6-0, 6-1; Murphy O’Brien-Eden Miller (S) def. Kassidy Reed-Alexis Scopelliti 6-2, 6-3.
MONDAY
n Hughesville 5, Shikellamy 0
HUGHESVILLE — The Braves did not win a set in their loss to the Spartans, but battled to close sets at second singles and first doubles.
Kiersten Strohecker dropped her No. 2 singles match to Marley Green 6-3, 7-5. At No. 1 doubles, Kelly Sprenkel and Anne Norris forced a first-set tiebreak before falling to Gina Budman and Taylor Hauck.
Hughesville 5, Shikellamy 0
Singles
Madison Entz (H) def. Melanie Minnier 6-2, 6-1; Marley Green (H) def. Kiersten Strohecker 6-3, 7-5; Maria Duff (H) def. Olivia Weaver 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Gina Budman-Taylor Hauck (H) def. Kelly Sprenkel-Anne Norris 7-6, 6-1; Kylie Kilgore-Hannah Wertz (H) def. Allie Minnier-Lily Weist 6-1, 6-0.