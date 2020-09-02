MILTON — Alanna Stamm won a three-set thriller at first singles for Milton, but Selinsgrove won every other match to claim a 4-1 victory in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls tennis Tuesday.
The Seals (1-1) bounced back from a loss to Central Mountain in their opener Monday.
Avery DeFazio and McKenna Parker grabbed wins for Selinsgrove at second and third singles, respectively. At No. 1 singles, Stamm outlasted Fiona Finnerty for a 6-3, 4-6, 7-5 win.
Murphy O’Brien and Maddie Rowan took two close sets from Lydia Crawford and Addy Ayala for a 6-4, 6-4 win at second doubles. The Seals also got a win from Emeline Snook and Natalie Imhoof at No. 1 doubles.
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 1
Singles
Alanna Stamm (M) def. Fiona Finnerty 6-3, 4-6, 7-5; Avery DeFazio (S) def. Brooklyn Wade 6-2, 6-3; McKenna Parker (S) def. Maddy Nicholas 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles
Emeline Snook-Natalie Imhoof (S) def. Mackenzie Counsil-Maddy Chappell 6-2, 6-1; Murphy O’Brien-Maddie Rowan (S) def. Lydia Crawford-Addy Ayala 6-4, 6-4.
n Danville 3, Hughesville 2
DANVILLE — The Ironmen swept the doubles matches to grab the HAC-II victory.
Mahek Kotru and Jordan Brookhart won a pair of tiebreakers to take the first doubles match in straight sets. At No. 2 doubles, Ella Dewald and Brianna Eckard won a close first set before pulling away for a 7-5, 6-0 win.
The Ironmen (2-0) also got a victory from Sarah Bhanushali at No. 2 singles. She won 6-2, 6-1.
Danville 3, Hughesville 2
Singles
Madison Entz (H) def. Paige Holcombe 6-1, 6-4; Sarah Bhanushali (D) def. Marley Green 6-2, 6-1; Maria Duff (H) def. Cara Bohner 6-3, 6-7, 6-1.
Doubles
Mahek Kotru-Jordan Brookhart (D) def. Gina Budman-Kylie Liebersohn 7-6, 7-6; Ella Dewald-Brianna Eckard (D) def. Taylor Hauck-Kylie Kilgore 7-5, 6-0.
n Central Columbia 5,
Lewisburg 0
ALMEDIA — Bekah Vance and Ayra Tufail each won a set for the Green Dragons, but neither could pull out the victory in HAC-II action.
Emma Kelchner edged Vance 7-5, 6-3 (10-8) at No. 1 singles, and Megan Minnig outlasted Tufail 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 at second singles.
“Bekah Vance put up a fight and showed a lot of heart,” Lewisburg coach Sam Harer said. “Ayra Tufail also fought a long, hard battle. ... As a coach, that’s great to see.”
Central Columbia 5, Lewisburg 0
Singles
Emma Kelchner (CC) def. Bekah Vance 7-5, 3-6 (10-8); Megan Minnig (CC) def. Ayra Tufail 6-1, 4-6, 6-4; Isabelle McHugh (CC) def. Sofia Waughen 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Grace Roberts-Lexi Lehman (CC) def. Grace Hilkert-Bridget Kinnaman 6-3, 7-5; Emma Crawford-Maggie Vandermarll (CC) def. Mia Kazakavage-Kaitlyn Fessler.
n Central Mountain 5,
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The No. 1 doubles team of Kooper Haines and Kisa Elliott won the only game for Mifflinburg (0-2) in the HAC-I loss.
Central Mountain 5, Mifflinburg 0
Singles
Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Destiny Jones 6-0, 6-0; Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Kylie Vasbinder 6-0, 6-0; Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Rebecca Reimer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Caitlyn Dale-Ella Talbot (CM) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott 6-0, 6-1; Bree Weaver-Zeta Blesh (CM) def. Kassidy Reedy-Alexis Scopelliti 6-0, 6-0.
MONDAY
n Central Mountain 5,
Selinsgrove 0
MILL HALL — Fiona Finnerty and Avery DeFazio each won eight games in losses at first and second singles, respectively, in the Seals’ season opener on the road.
Central Mountain 5, Selinsgrove 0
Singles
Carolina Carpenetti (CM) def. Fiona Finnerty 6-3, 7-5; Olivia Anastos (CM) def. Avery DeFazio 6-3, 7-5; Kati Kwiatek (CM) def. Emeline Snook 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Caitlyn Dale-Ella Talbot (CM) def. Natalie Imhoof-Mckenna Parker 6-2, 6-1; Ella Gundy-Claire Long (CM) def. Maddie Rowan-Murphy O’Brien 6-0, 6-0.