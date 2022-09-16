SELINSGROVE — Carter Young and Tucker Teats were brutally honest when discussing their mistakes Friday night, either one of which might have been remembered as the reason Selinsgrove lost the football game.
Instead, the failings provided rich context for the redemption each Seals junior enjoyed at the end of a 10-7 overtime win against Shamokin in a hard-fought Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I battle.
"Sometimes we have to fail to be successful," said Young, who drilled the game-winning 37-yard field goal in OT.
Selinsgrove (3-1 overall, 1-1 HAC-I) prevailed in an absolute grind of a game that saw its only touchdowns scored 3 minutes, 16 seconds apart in the second quarter. The teams each committed a second-half turnover; the Seals got nothing from a blocked punt deep in Indians territory; and Shamokin lost backup quarterback Brad Latsha to a left ankle injury midway through the fourth quarter.
It set the stage for overtime and the two kicks that ultimately decided the outcome — Young's long make and Chase Pensyl's 20-yard miss on the final play.
"That's the resiliency I talked about against Juniata in Week Two when the team came back," said Selinsgrove coach Derek Hicks. "This team is gritty. They're gutty, and Carter's an example of that."
"Even though it was ugly and wasn't what we expected to do," said Teats, "a win's a win and we'll move on."
Shamokin (1-3, 0-2), playing a second game without standout senior QB Brett Nye, out-gained the Seals 263-143 and managed more than twice as many first downs (15-7). The Indians simply couldn't finish drives, punting five times (three in the second half) despite getting a strong effort from Latsha, who passed for 121 yards and a score, and added 53 rushing yards — just one behind tailback Knowledge Artis-Jones on six fewer carries.
"We were concerned about stopping Artis-Jones, and I was very pleased with how the defense played against that," said Hicks. "To their credit, their two quarterbacks were very patient, let their blocks set up, and were content to take 4 or 5 yards and just string drives together. For us, I thought a thing we need to correct is tackling."
The game was aching for a turning point midway through the third quarter when Shamokin freshman Jayce Ginck leaped to intercept a deep ball from Gavin Bastian intended for Nick Rice. The turnover set up the Indians at their 15, and, despite a 16-yard scramble on third down by Latsha, they were forced to punt. Seals senior Spencer George bolted through the line to block the kick, and chased the ball out of bounds at the Shamokin 14.
On the fourth play of the fourth quarter, Young missed a 24-yard field goal just right after hitting five in a row through the team's first three games.
"I naturally pull the ball to the left, so I angled my tee to the right so I didn't pull it too far left," Young explained. "I kicked it straight this time, for once, and it was a couple feet outside the goalpost.
"I was really down at myself but all the players were amping me up. Their support really just helped me get out (that mindset) to make that second one."
Seals junior Caleb Hicks made an interception in Indians territory with 3:51 left in regulation, but Selinsgrove was stopped on downs with 1:32 left after a second-down sack by Shamokin senior Eric Zalar (three sacks).
In overtime, the Seals were hit with a holding penalty and misfired on three passes before Young's 37-yarder gave them a lead.
"I was definitely hoping for a touchdown, yep," Young said with a laugh. "I was definitely using (the earlier miss) more as motivation. I couldn't let my team down again. I had to make this one and knock it through."
Shamokin took its possession from the 10-yard line, and Pensyl — who played Wildcat QB after Latsha's fourth-quarter ankle injury — broke an 8-yard keeper on first down.
"That was more my fault. I blitzed in and lost contain. That was more on me," Teats said. "It's kind of demoralizing, but our whole team's fighting for it. No one's going to quit on our team."
With the Indians 2 yards away from the win, Pensyl ran left on second down, and Teats shot in to drop him for a 3-yard loss. The next play, a counter to Artis-Jones gained 2, setting up the left-footed Pensyl's 20-yard try that was low and wide right.
"I just told the guys how proud of them I was for their effort there," said Derek Hicks. "You give up 8 yards when they slip through a tackle on an outside blitz, and then the guys inside clamped down to put them in that field goal position. It's that determination to never give up.
"Eight yards and you're 2 yards away (from a winning touchdown) with three plays? It would have been easy to hang your head, and they battled. You gotta love it as a coach."
Shamokin lost a 57-yard punt return for a touchdown by Pensyl to a holding penalty late in the first quarter. The Indians also saw a 17-yard TD from Latsha to Pensyl on fourth down wiped out by penalty early in the second. They responded on the next play with Latsha again hooking up with Pensyl, who leaped to beat double coverage for a 27-yard TD catch.
Selinsgrove answered with its best drive of the game, an eight-play, 58-yard series that included four of its seven total first downs. A tackle for loss by Zalar that would have forced the Seals into third-and-11 from the Indians 35 was spoiled by an unsportsmanlike conduct call. Two plays later, Bastian hit sophomore fullback Jarrod Bullington in the right flat, and receiver Josh Domaracki sealed off the right sideline for a 22-yard score.
That was Selinsgrove's only offensive series of more than six plays.
"Honestly, I really thought we were moving the ball well. There's just drive-stoppers that were just killer," said Teats, who ran for 46 yards on 15 carries in his return from injury. "It's no one's fault — we're all playing hard. There's just nothing you can do about it when the other team makes a good play. It just kills the momentum, and the whole atmosphere changes."
SELINSGROVE 10, SHAMOKIN 7 (OT)
SCORE BY QUARTERS
Shamokin (1-3, 0-2);0;7;0;0;0 — 7
Selinsgrove (3-1, 1-1);0;7;0;0;3 — 10
SCORING SUMMARY
Second quarter
Sham-Chase Pensyl 27 pass from Brad Latsha (Pensyl kick), 10:58
Sel-Jarrod Bullington 22 pass from Gavin Bastian (Carter Young kick), 7:42
Overtime
Sel-Young 37 field goal, 0:00
TEAM STATISTICS
Sham;Sel
First downs;15;7
Rushes-yards;44-136;29-85
Passing yards;127;58
Comp.-att.int.;10-20-1;5-12-1
Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;5-35;4-25
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Shamokin: Knowledge Artis-Jones 16-54; Brad Latsha 10-53; Corey Adams 4-20; Chase Pensyl 10-15; Wisdom Artis-Jones 4-(-6). Selinsgrove: Garrett Paradis 5-52; Tucker Teats 15-46; Ethan Miller 1-3; Nick Rice 1-0; Devon Mitchell 1-(-3); Gavin Bastian 6-(-13).
PASSING — Shamokin: Latsha 9-16-0, 121 yards, TD; Pensyl 1-3-1, 6 yards; Team 0-1-0. Selinsgrove: Bastian 5-12-1, 58 yards, TD.
RECEIVING — Shamokin: W. Artis-Jones 5-73; Pensyl 2-38, TD; Adams 1-11; Colton Lynch 1-6; K. Artis-Jones 1-(-1). Selinsgrove: Teats 2-16; Jarrod Bullington 1-22, TD; Rice 1-14; Josh Domaracki 1-6.