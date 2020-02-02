DUBOIS — Clearfield won five of the final seven bouts Saturday to earn a come-from-behind 36-32 victory over top-seeded Selinsgrove in the semifinals of the District 4/9 Class 3A Duals tournament.
The Seals lead 24-9 at the midway point of the match. Josiah Foss (152 pounds) and Nate Schon (220) won by fall for Selinsgrove. Aiden Gaugler added a technical fall at 126 for the Seals. Selinsgrove and Clearfield each won seven bouts.
Williamsport beat Clearfield 37-35 in the final to win its first title and clinch a berth in state duals.
Clearfield 36, Selinsgrove 32
145: Teague Hoover (S) dec. Karson Kline, 3-1; 152: Josiah Foss (S) pinned JD Graham, 4:34; 160: Mark McGonigal (C) pinned Dean Hollenbach, 3:23; 170: Coy Bastian (S) by forfeit; 182: Hayden Kavolick (C) dec. Steven Miller, 3-2; 195: Ryan Aument (S) dec. Brett Zattoni, 3-2; 220: Nate Schon (S) pinned Matt Bailor, 3:21; 285: Oliver Billotte (C) pinned Trey Baney, 2:49; 106: Evan Davis (C) pinned Leo Martinez, 0:47; 113: Donovan Goundie (S) dec. Derrick Bender, 8-3; 120: Nolan Barr (C) pinned Thomas Strouse, 1:50; 126: Aiden Gaugler (S) tech. fall Jason Plubell, 15-0, 4:17; 132: Justin Hand (C) dec. Sylvan Martin, 8-1; 138: Luke Freeland (C) pinned Garrett Paradis, 1:34.