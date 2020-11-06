ALMEDIA — Shikellamy might be the only field hockey team in the Valley in that doesn’t recoil at the thought of playing defense for the entirety of the game with Selinsgrove.
Part of that comes from the Braves’ strength being on the defensive end — particularly with senior back Morgan Heiser and sophomore goalie Reagan Wiest — and part comes from having blanked the Seals in their last meeting, a scoreless tie.
Thursday in the District 4 Class 2A championship game, Shikellamy welcomed the challenge of what essentially became a Seals offense-vs.-Braves-defense scrimmage.
Selinsgrove felt the burden to produce, and did with three goals in a 31/2-minute span of the second quarter en route to a 5-0 victory.
“There was some nervousness ... but today is the first day I could tell they had the confidence. They knew they could step out here and win,” Seals coach Roz Erb said. “The last couple days we’ve been talking about (the Oct. 19 tie), trying to get those feelings out and not hold that in. When they stepped off the bus, I could tell they were ready.”
Freshmen Allison Bucher and Carly Aument scored back-to-back goals, and senior Liv Reichley added a third in a second-quarter barrage that put Selinsgrove on track for its 16th consecutive district championship.
“It was a big blow when they scored that quick,” said Shikellamy coach Tammy Lahr. “It seemed like once they scored the first goal it knocked the wind out of us.”
Leah Toskey and Hailey Bingaman tallied goals in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to cap the Seals 23-shot attack. Selinsgrove did not allow a shot on goal, and had 17-0 advantage in penalty corners.
“I think at some points, maybe, it’s overwhelming, but for me, I think it builds up my confidence the more we shut them out,” Heiser said. “Defintely, some of their goals were pretty good, but its definitely frustrating because there are goals I know we could have stopped. It’s more frustrating we couldn’t put forth all in those three minutes.”
Selinsgrove (17-1-1) will travel to play District 7 champion Penn-Trafford in the state quarterfinals on Nov. 14. Shikellamy finished at 5-8-3, the highlight of which was tying Selinsgrove for the second time in the Heartland Athletic Conference-era (since 2008).
“It really motivated us even more,” Seals all-state senior mid Jess Alba, who with two assists reached the 100-point milestone. “We realize they’re a good team, and we shifted how we played and did things to make ourselves better so this wasn’t like last time.”
Selinsgrove had seven shots and six corners in the first quarter, but Wiest and her two backs turned away each threat.
It was more than five minutes into the second quarter that the Seals broke the ice. Toskey controlled the ball of a rebound in the middle of the circle and triggered a shot, while falling backward, only to see Bucher pounce on a carom and finish near the right post.
“I think we know we have the those people there, right on the goalie and on the post. So if we shoot and it doesn’t go in we know our post players can get it in,” Toskey said. “I’m really confident, if I’m there and I can take a shot, that I have a post player to hit it in.
“After that first goal, we were ready to dominate.”
Less than three minutes later, Alba lifted a ball high from the left side of the circle to the right post, where Aument was waiting to tap in mid-flight maybe five-feet off the ground, Reichley made it 3-0 from the middle of the circle with 5:53 left in the half.
“I thought we played a very good first quarter; we just didn’t put points in the board,” said Erb. “They had the shots, and they had balls come across two open cages that just didn’t quite get.”
As the Selinsgrove pressure continued throughout the third quarter, Erb sent a wae of substitutions to the sideline just before the Seals cashed in their 15th corner. Bingaman received Hannah Martin’s insert at the top of the circle and slid the ball left to Alba for a sweep. The ball found Toskey at the right post for her 10th goal of the season, tied for second on the team with Reichley behind Alba’s 12.
“We just keep going together, (believing) it will all work out and we’ll get it though (to score),” Alba said. ““They have a really good defense, so it’s tough.”
Braves senior Luxi Walz and sophomore Mya Willard-Miller had fourth-quarter looks from the right flank less than minute apart early on, but both hit the side of the cage. Wiest finished with 18 saves, and Heiser added a defensive stop during a corner sequence mere moment before Bingaman ripped the final goal.
“I think we definitely did not bring our “A” game,” Lahr said. “I think we have much more ability than what we were able to show. Selinsgrove’s a good team — I don’t thing away from them — but we’re a better than what we showed.”
DISTRICT 4 CLASS 2A PLAYOFFS
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
at Central Columbia H.S.
SELINSGROVE 5, SHIKELLAMY 0
Second quarter
Sel-Allison Bucher (unassisted), 9:22; Sel-Carly Aument (Jess Alba), 6:42; Sel-Liv Reichley (unassisted), 5:53.
Third quarter
Sel-Leah Toskey (Alba), 4:24.
Fourth quarter
Sel-Hailey Bingaman (unassisted), 8:14.
Shots: Sel, 23-0. Corners: Sel, 17-0. Cards: none. Defensive saves: Shikellamy, Morgan Heiser. Saves: Shikellamy 18 (Reagan Wiest); Selinsgrove 0 (Riley Batdorf and Lonna Temple).