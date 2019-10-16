The Daily Item
SELINSGROVE — Jessica Smith scored a pair of goals to help Selinsgrove defeat Milton 4-0 in Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I girls soccer Tuesday.
The win for the Seals (10-4-2, 8-2-2 HAC-I), coupled with Williamsport’s loss to Mifflinburg, gave Selinsgrove its first HAC-I title in 14 years.
“We were excited,” Selinsgrove coach Cheryl Underhill said. “I thought we played well.”
Smith opened the scoring four minutes in when she scored off a corner kick by Jessica Smith. Smith doubled the Selinsgrove lead when she headed in a flip throw by Annalise Bond 15 minutes into the second half.
Poust scored with 3:08 left, and Syndey Shatzer scored the final goal with 53 seconds remaining.
“In the first half, there were some moments we lost possession,” Underhill said. “They definitely stepped up in the second half. We looked to keep the ball and take advantage of the opportunities given to us. That’s what we did.”
Selinsgrove 4, Milton 0
First half
S-Jessica Smith (Lilian Poust), 4:00.
Second half
S-Smith (Annalise Bond), 55:16; S-Poust, 76:52; S-Sydney Shatzer (Ella Magee), 79:07.
Shots: S, 10-4. Corners: M, 4-1. Saves: Milton 6 (Kamryn Snyder); Selinsgrove 4 (Alivia Ravy).
n Mifflinburg 1,
Williamsport 0, OT
MIFFLINBURG — Cara Snook scored off an assist from Makayla Weber 9:10 into overtime to lift the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory.
Each team had 12 shots in the game. Kristi Benfield and Cassidy McClintock combined for 12 saves in the shutout for the Wildcats (7-8-3 overall, 4-4-3).
Williamsport falls to 10-4-3, 7-2-3.
Mifflinburg 1, Williamsport 0, OT
Overtime
Miff-Cara Snook (Makayla Weber).
Shots: 12-12. Corners: Miff, 4-2. Saves: Williamsport (Lila Vogelsong), 11; Mifflinburg (Kristi Benefield, 7 and Cassidy McClintock, 5), 12.
n Shamokin 1,
Warrior Run 1
COAL TOWNSHIP — Kaitlyn Dunn scored to put the Indians ahead 12 minutes into the second half, and Paige Bowman answered 55 seconds later for the Defenders as the teams drew in HAC-II action.
Kylee Brouse made 11 saves for Warrior Run.
Shamokin 1, Warrior Run 1
Second half
S-Kaitlyn Dunn, 27:59; WR-Paige Bowman, 27:04.
Shots: S, 20-10. Corners: WR, 4-3. Saves: Warrior Run 11 (Kylee Brouse); Shamokin 6.