PINE GROVE — Tyler Swineford had the answer for Selinsgrove's big-hit dilemma Monday with a ball that didn't leave the infield. The Seals' junior will likely be the first to tell you it's not the distance of the batted ball but the pace of it that matters.
Swineford's bouncer to the right side of the infield was in and then out of Archbishop Wood first baseman Sean Slowinski's glove, allowing Gannon Steimling to slide across home plate without a play, and lift Selinsgrove to a 2-1 win in nine innings of a PIAA Class 5A semifinal.
The Seals won their fourth consecutive one-run state playoff game with a game-tying squeeze bunt in the sixth inning and Swineford's fortuitous roller, surviving a battle in which they stranded 11 baserunners, eight in scoring position.
"We just gutted it out with a squeeze bunt and then the rocket walk-off," Swineford said with a smile.
Selinsgrove got a combined four-hitter with 14 strikeouts from seniors Ryan Reich and Teague Hoover to edge the District 12 champion Vikings and secure a second state championship game berth in four seasons.
Reich pitched three-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings, striking out 11 and walking one. He allowed Archbishop Wood's lone run on a two-out double by Patrick McKinney in the third. The Seton Hall-bound righty has an 0.74 ERA with 39 strikeouts and four walks in 28 1/3 postseason innings.
"I probably feel the most confident I've ever been," he said. "It just feels good."
Reich will get the ball again when the Seals (23-2) play District 7 third-place finisher and defending state champion Bethel Park (20-3) at 4:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State's Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The last time the Seals played there, three years ago today, they defeated Beaver 7-4 for the 2019 Class 4A crown.
"He's never pitched on three days rest, but he's ready," said Selinsgrove coach Brent Beiler. "You take the innings he's pitched all year — we spaced it out — I think the shortest rest he's had is five days. He's up to the task."
Hoover, who aggravated a nagging hamstring injury in the third, gutted out the final 1 1/3 innings after Reich topped the 105-pitch postseason limit. Hoover allowed a leadoff single to McKinney in the ninth, then struck out the third, fourth and fifth batters in the Vikings' lineup on 15 pitches, all but two of them fastballs.
"The pushing off the back leg was ... it was awful," said Hoover, who bent over at the waist behind the mound to try and recover between several batters.
Hoover's strikeout sequence gave the top of the Seals' batting order an opportunity to win it in the home ninth. However, nothing seemed certain, even after Wood reliever Connor Woodson hit Josh Domaracki and Steimling with pitches to start the inning.
Selinsgrove had a runner thrown out at the plate in the third inning, and left the bases loaded without scoring in fifth and seventh innings.
"They got it done when they needed to," said Domaracki (3-for-4), who was left on base three times and thrown out at the plate in the ninth. "We hit the ball but it just didn't find the right spot. I think it was just bad luck because we were hitting it."
Hoover lost a first-inning double when Vikings junior center fielder and Rutgers commit Joey Gale made a diving catch in right-center field. Slowinski took a double away from Mason Richter in the second with a sno-cone catch of a liner at first base. Wood left fielder Brian Klumpp robbed Hoover of a leadoff double in the fourth with a leaping snare of a liner.
All of it kept Wood right-hander and Bucknell pledge Michael Trommer clean through five innings of three-hit ball.
"Michael Trommer is one of my friends and he's a real good pitcher, but we were hitting him," said Hoover. "We were having real solid contact ... and they were just finding ways to not let us score. Good for them."
Swineford reached base on an error with one out in the home sixth, and Mark Pastore entered to pinch run. Mason Richter then fouled off a pair of two-strike pitches to fill the count before rifling a single to right-center that moved Pastore to third. Reich then dropped the next Trommer pitch for the tying squeeze bunt, with Pastore beating the play at the plate.
"I thought we were going to get to (Trommer) a lot earlier," said Swineford, whose bid for a game-winning hit was three-feet foul to deep left in the seventh. "We just hit it at them. Roping balls back and forth, and just not finding holes."
Domaracki led off the seventh with a double to deep right field off Woodson, but he was left at third base after Wood (20-4) walked Hoover intentionally and Swineford unintentionally. Reich then opened the eighth with a liner to left and was bunted to second before the inning ended.
In the home ninth, with two on and no outs, Hoover smashed a fastball down the third-base line that hit the umpire. The ball caromed a short distance into the infield, and Vikings third baseman Braden Kelly recovered in time to track it down, and throw out Domaracki at the dish.
"I didn't know it hit the umpire," Domaracki said. "I saw (Beiler) waving me, and I just started running as hard as I could."
Swineford made good on his chance to play the hero, lashing an 0-1 pitch to the right side that ushered Steimling home.
"(Hoover) had the game-winner there. That was nuts," Beiler said. "In that moment, though, I felt like, We're still gonna win this. I did. Tyler's up; we're still good here.
"We were adding the pressure every inning, especially late in the game, and eventually we were going to break through."
PIAA CLASS 5A SEMIFINAL
At Walter Stump Stadium, Pine Grove
SELINSGROVE 2, ARCHBISHOP WOOD 1 (9 INN.)
Archbishop Wood;001;000;000 — 1-4-3
Selinsgrove;000;001;001 — 2-8-1
Winning run scored with 1 out
Michael Trommer, Connor Woodson (7) and Patrick McKinney. Ryan Reich, Teague Hoover (8) and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Hoover. LP: Woodson.
Archbishop Wood: McKinney 2-for-4, double, RBI; Sean Slowinski 1-for-4; Richie Bonino 1-for-3, run.
Selinsgrove: Josh Domaracki 3-for-4, double; Steimling, run; Hoover 2-for-4; Tyler Swineford RBI; Mark Pastore run; Mason Richter 1-for-4; Reich 1-for-4; Tucker Teats 1-for-3.