SELINSGROVE — Brett Foor, and Isaiah Ulrich combined for all 17 of Selinsgrove’s points in the third quarter, as the Seals overcame a poor start to beat Line Mountain, 44-40, for their first win of the season.

Line Mountain took an early 13-6 lead as Riley Young scored seven of his team-high 17 points in the quarter.

Foor, and Randy Richter each hit 3-pointers in the second quarter to help the Seals pull within 19-16 at halftime.

In the third quarter, Foor and Ulrich helped Selinsgrove (1-5) open up a 33-29 lead.

Ethan Harris clinched the victory in the fourth quarter, knocking down 5-of-6 foul shots.

Ulrich finished with 15 points for Selinsgrove, while Foor finished with 12 points.

Selinsgrove 44, Line Mountian 40

Line Mountain 40

Nick Snyder 1 0-0 3; Riley Young 8 0-0 17; Rhett Klinger 1 0-0 2; Travis Feese 1 0-0 2; Maverick Bradigan 1 0-2 2; Caden Lahr 1 3-4 5; Nick Williams 4 1-4 9. Totals 17 4-10 40.

3-point goals: Snyder, Young.

Did not score: none.

Selinsgrove (1-5) 44

Brett Foor 5 0-0 12; Ethan Harris 1 5-6 7; Isaiah Ulrich 6 0-0 15; Ryan Reich 0 2-2 2; Randy Richter 2 0-0 6; Spencer George 1 0-1 2. Totals 15 7-9 44.

3-point goals: Ulrich 3, Foor 2, Richter 2.

Did not score: Reis Naugle, Joey Hoover, Theo Feiler.

Score by quarters

Line Mountain 13 6 10 11 — 40

Selinsgrove 6 10 17 11 — 44

JV: Selinsgrove, 59-11.

n Danville 65,

Jersey Shore 52

DANVILLE — K.J. Riley scored 19 points to lead three Ironmen in double figures in the HAC-I victory.

Jagger Dressler added 16 points, and Zach Gordon finished with 10 points for Danville (4-1 overall, 3-0 HAC-I).

After tying a school-record with seven 3-pointers in his previous game, Tristian Gallick stayed hot for the Bulldogs, knocking down five more 3-pointers on his way to 18 points.

Danville 65, Jersey Shore 52

Jersey Shore 52

Cayden Hess 4 3-4 14; Trisitan Gallick 6 1-4 18; Logna Bailey 1 0-0 2; Brandon Wheary 3 0-0 7; Damian McAllister 4 0-0 11. Totals 19 4-8 52.

3-point goals: Gallick 5, McAllister 3, Hess, Wheary.

Did not score: E.J. Steinbacher, Owen Bloom

Danville (4-1) 65

K.J. Riley 6 6-8 19; Jagger Dressler 8 0-0 16; Zach Gordon 4 2-2 10; Connor Kozick 3 0-0 6; Aiden Witkor 3 1-2 9; Charlie Betz 1 0-0 3; Brady Hill 1 0-2 2. Totals 22 9-14 65.

3-point goals: Witkor 2, Riley, Betz.

Did not score: Brandon Zimmerman.

Score by quarters

Jersey Shore 14 9 22 7 — 52

Danville 23 13 15 14 — 65

JV: Dan 66-44. High scorer, Dan, Luke Huron, 17.

n Warrior Run 40,

Hughesville 38

HUGHESVILLE — The Defenders built an 11-point halftime lead, and held off a furious Spartans’ rally to pick up the HAC-II victory.

Alex Hazzoum scored all 14 of his points in the first half to help Warrior Run (2-1 overall, 1-1 HAC-II) build a 25-14 lead at the break.

Carter Cowburn scored 12 points to lead the Spartans, which outscored Warrior Run, 17-11, in the fourth quarter.

Ethan Hartman scored 12 points for Warrior Run.

Warrior Run 40, Hughesville 38

Warrior Run (2-1) 40

Logan Confer 0 1-2 1; Gabe Hogan 1 1-2 4; Alex Hazzoum 4 4-5 14; Coltin Pentycofe 1 0-1 2; Ethan Hartman 4 4-4 12; Nathan Axtman 0 1-2 1; A.J. Beiber 3 0-0 6. Totals 13 11-16 40.

3-point goals: Hazzoum 2, Hogan.

Did not score: Mason Sheesley, Ryan Newton.

Hughesville 38

Josh Heiney 1 3-4 5; Mikey Dylina 0 1-2 1; Dyan Beiber 2 1-4 6; Carter Cowburn 5 1-2 12; Logan Armstrong 1 0-3 2; Ethan Woolcock 1 0-0 3; Trent Knarr 1 0-0 3; Luke Kaier 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 8-17 38.

3-point goals: Beiber, Cowburn, Woolcock, Knarr.

Did not score: Justin Fowler, Brady Snyder, Jeff Fenstermacher.

Score by quarters

Warrior Run 14 11 4 11 — 40

Hughesville 9 5 7 17 — 38

n Upper Dauphin 65,

Millersburg 54

ELIZABETHVILLE — Christian Bingaman scored 31 points, but Upper Dauphin outscored the Indians by 18 points over the final three periods after the Indians had a first-quarter lead.

