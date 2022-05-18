SELINSGROVE — How well has Gannon Steimling hit in the month of May? Well enough to fall into the 0.1%.
Selinsgrove's catcher went to bat Wednesday with two teammates on base and no outs in the 13th inning of a tied Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I game with Central Mountain.
It was the kind of situation that — 99.9% of the time — would prompt Seals coach Brent Beiler's call for a sacrifice bunt to move both runners into scoring position. This time he allowed the white-hot Steimling to swing away, and the sophomore delivered a division championship.
Steimling ripped an RBI single through the right side of the infield; Jacob Anders followed with a sacrifice fly; and Teague Hoover pitched a hitless bottom half of the 13th to close a 3-1 game that was suspended after 12 innings on April 14 in Mill Hall.
"Our coach believed that I could hit the ball, believed in me that I could do the job without bunting," Steimling said. "It feels good knowing our coach believes in us. It feels really good just going up there knowing I can do it."
The Seals, who held a one-game lead over Central Mountain, clinched the HAC-I title with the win. Then, in the teams' regular-season finale, the Wildcats spoiled Selinsgrove's bid for a perfect division record (and a eight-game winning streak) by scoring seven times in the seventh inning to win 8-2.
"Nineteen innings, we pitched great," Belier said with a laugh.
The Seals (17-2 overall, 15-1 HAC-I) last won the HAC-I crown in their 2019 state championship season, when there were three league divisions and an 11-1 division record did the trick. They needed to start 15-0 to hold off Central Mountain (15-5, 14-2), whose only other division loss was to Shikellamy, 5-4, a week earlier.
"We had the perfect lineup going in," said Beiler. "We've been batting Gannon (in the two-hole) in the second half of the season, but in that game he was five so it was perfect.
"I felt like we were going to get two runs in the (13th) inning, and, sure enough, that's exactly what we got."
As the visiting team in the suspended game, Selinsgrove was up first with its third through fifth hitters due to bat. Hoover led off by beating out a slow roller to the left side, and Tyler Swineford was hit by an 0-1 pitch that sailed up and in. That set the table for Steimling, who was hitting a robust .706 (12-for-17) with six extra-base hits and 11 RBIs in five games this month.
"Gannon has been tearing the cover off the ball, and I thought we're playing for one run there and I've got a runner on second base already. We're not playing for two; this is a sudden-death situation," said Beiler. "Obviously, almost in any other situation I can think of, we're going to bunt there. In that situation, the way he's been hitting, it wasn't even a thought.
"It wasn't even a thought."
Steimling took a first-pitch strike from Wildcats big right-hander Levi Schlesinger, who returned to the mound after finishing with 3 1/3 scoreless innings on April 14. The next two pitches were out of the zone, and Steimling pulled a fastball through the second-base hole to chase home Hoover with the tie-breaking run. It was the Seals' first run in the game since the first inning.
"That was huge — for everybody," said Beiler. "That was real good to see."
Anders worked his count full before lofting a sacrifice fly to right field for a 3-1 lead before the Wildcats got out of the inning.
Hoover, who pitched five scoreless innings of relief on April 14, technically re-entered as a pitcher in the home half of the 13th to face the bottom third of the order. He started with a strikeout and walked the next batter. Kevin Grenninger then fouled off three consecutive two-strike pitches before ripping a sharp grounder back to the mound. Hoover flagged the ball, spun around and threw to shortstop Ryan Reich to turn a 1-6-3 double play, saving the win for Josh Domaracki who didn't throw a pitch Wednesday.
"I knew if we put up one run coming out that we were going to win that game," said Reich. "Last time was a battle, and we fought."
Hoover and Reich limited Central Mountain to one run on three hits through five innings of the full game. Cru Stover's solo shot off Hoover in the second inning matched Selinsgrove's first-inning run.
The Seals went ahead 2-1 in the second when Steimling and Hoover ripped consecutive one-out singles, and Mason Richter plated their second two-out run of the game with a flare to right-center field.
"We have strong hitters right behind me, too," Steimling said. "I know if I get on, nine out of 10 times I'm going to get in to score and get a run for the team."
Central Mountain, which stranded runners at third base in the fourth and fifth innings, put its first 11 batters on base in the seventh, scoring seven times before making an out. Elek Fravel hammered a two-run homer to start the scoring, and Grenninger and Gabe Johnson capped it with back-to-back two-run singles.
Selinsgrove is scheduled to host a Monday quarterfinal game in the Districts 2/4 Class 5A subregional. A year ago, the Seals lost their opener at Wyoming Valley West 1-0 in a walk-off.
"Moving up to (Class) 5A, it was definitely different. We didn't know what to expect, to be honest," said Reich, who struck out five in three innings of one-hit relief Wednesday. "Now we have a better understanding of what's coming our way, so I think that will definitely help us."
SELINSGROVE 3, CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 1 (13 INN.)
(completion of suspended game)
Selinsgrove;100;000;000;000;2 — 3-8-4
Central Mountain;000;001;000;000;0 — 1-7-2
Ryan Reich, Teague Hoover (7), Josh Domaracki (12), Hoover (13) and Gannon Steimling. Chase Brush, Levi Schlesinger (9) and Nathan Helms.
WP: Domaracki. LP: Schlesinger. S: Hoover.
Selinsgrove: Tucker Teats 3-for-6, 2 doubles, run; Hoover 1-for-4, run; Tyler Swineford 1-for-5, run; Steimling 2-for-3, RBI; Jacob Anders RBI; Andrew Gephart 1-for-6.
Central Mountain: Helms 1-for-4; Cru Stover 1-for-5; Gabe Johnson 1-for-4; Cayde McCloskey 2-for-5; Gardy Fravel 1-for-3; Kevin Grenninger 1-for-6.
CENTRAL MOUNTAIN 8, SELINSGROVE 2
Central Mountain;010;000;7 — 8-11-2
Selinsgrove;101;000;0 — 2-6-3
Brush, Brady Myers (5), Ashton Probst (7) and Helms. Hoover, Reich (3), Swineford (6), Domaracki (7) and Steimling.
WP: Myers. LP: Swineford.
Central Mountain: Helms 3-for-4; Grenninger 1-for-4, run, 2 RBIs; Johnson 1-for-4, 2 RBIs; McCloskey 1-for-3; Stover 2-for-4, home run (2nd, solo), 2 runs, RBI; Elek Fravel 1-for-3, home run (7th, 1 on), run, 2 RBIs; Aaron Miller 1-for-4, run; Connor Foltz 1-for-4, double, run; G. Fravel run, RBI.
Selinsgrove: Steimling 1-for-4; Hoover 1-for-3; Swineford 1-for-3; Mark Pastore 1-for-1; Mason Richter 1-for-4, RBI; Reich 1-for-1.