SELINSGROVE — Abbey Gearhaert finished the game with three goals, including the game winner in the final seconds for Selinsgrove as the Seals beat Lewisburg, 9-8 in girls lacrosse action on Thursday.
The two teams split their games this season with each team winning on their home field by a goal on a last-second game-winner. Lewisburg won 10-9 on April 27 on Emma Koontz's game-winner with 15 seconds left.
Alyssa Latsha and Abby Times each scored two goals of their own for the Seals.
Serena DeCosmo scored three goals for Lewisburg. Freshman Elsa Fellon finished second in scoring with two goals for the Green Dragons.