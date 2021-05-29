SHIPPENSBURG — Selinsgrove pole vaulter Annalise Bond finished second Saturday at the PIAA Class 3A state track and field championships to lead Valley girls competitors.
Bond vaulted 12 feet, 6 inches, and just missed on a couple attempts at 13 feet in the warmth of Shippensburg University’s Heiges Field House, where the vault and high jump events were moved because of the cool, inclement weather outdoors.
Bond, the number two seed, was beaten only by the top seed, Central Bucks West’s Chloe Timburg, who cleared 13 feet even.
Bond said the move indoors was psychologically good for the vaulters.
“We were all kind of stressed out,” she said. “I don’t really know (if it made the event easier) but it was best for everyone. There was a lot going through our heads if we’d have jumped outdoors.”
In addition to the cool weather, strong wind and intermittent rain affected placement of the bar and made the runway slick at Seth Grove Stadium.
“I feel I jumped well,” she said. “I didn’t really get confident until I made a vault and started getting into the meet.”
Although she just missed 13 feet for the second straight week after clearing 12-7 at the District 4 championships, Bond said she was pleased with her performance, and her silver medal.
“I got three good attempts at it, but it just didn’t happen,” she said. “I’m really happy with my season. We had some setbacks because of COVID, but I’m happy everyone was able to compete. I broke some school records (previously held by her older sister Katie), and had fun.”
Bond’s teammate, Kyleigh Elsayed, just missed medaling, finishing ninth in the discus with a throw of 119 feet, 1 inch. Council Rock South’s Siniru Iheoma won the event with a throw of 164 feet, just missing the 36-year-old record by a little more than a foot.
Elsayed also competed in the shot put, finishing 13th with a throw of 34-9. Iheoma also won that event with a heave of 48-0.75.
The Seals’ Madison Stebila tied for 10th place in the high jump, clearing 5 feet. The win went to Pottsville’s Payton Kleckner, who cleared 5-5.
Shikellamy’s Alyssa Keeley placed 21st in the 1600 meters, clocking in at 5:22.66. Moon Area’s Mia Cochran won in 4:51.01.
Miffllinburg’s Mikayla Weber placed 21st in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 48.89 seconds. That win went to Mount St. Joseph’s Anni Lemelin in 44.25.
Selinsgrove freshman Shaela Kruskie was 23rd in the 3200, finishing in 11:47.18. Cochran also won that event in 10:20.04.
The Seals’ Lilian Poust was 22nd in the long jump (15-2.5). Altoona’s Brooke Long was the winner (18-1.25).
Shikellamy’s 4x800 relay team finished 23rd. Central Bucks West was the winner (9:20.15).