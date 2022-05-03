The Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association named Selinsgrove linebacker Brandon Hile to the Big 33 roster on Tuesday.
Hile becomes the ninth Selinsgrove player selected to the prestigious all-star game, the first since Ryan Keiser played in the 2010 game. A player from the Big 33 game has appeared in all 56 Super Bowls.
Hile was selected to replace St. Joseph's Rocco Nicholl, who will join Gavin Garcia at Kent State this fall.
Hile is a two-time PFSCA all-state selection at linebacker for the Seals and earned Pennsylvania Football Writers Class 4A honors for his performance his senior season.
Hile had 110 tackles in 2021 for the Seals, who finished 8-4 and lost in the District 4 Class 4A championship game. He added six sacks and 21 tackles for a loss this season. Hile is also a special teams ace for Selinsgrove, blocking four punts in his career.
The 6-2, 205-pounder also had his biggest offensive impact this season. He ran for 879 yards and 13 touchdowns, including three carries for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 49-13 rout of Shamokin in his final home game at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Field in the district semifinals.
This year's Big 33 Game will take place May 30 at 2 p.m. at Bishop McDevitt High School in Harrisburg. Shamokin coach and former Southern Columbia great Henry Hynoski is this year's honorary chairman for the game. Hynoski played in the 2007 game.