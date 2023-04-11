DANVILLE — Staring down the prospect of a shutout loss to a division rival, the Selinsgrove softball team had two options: sink or swim.
The Seals chose to swim.
Selinsgrove scored all four of its runs in the seventh inning of Tuesday’s 4-1 victory at Danville, winning a fourth straight game after starting the season with an 0-3 record.
“Everybody has each other’s backs,” said second-year Seals coach Jessica Chappell. “They’re always there to pick each other up. They play really well as a team.”
After 5 1/2 innings of scoreless softball, Danville finally recorded a run in the bottom of the sixth. Breece Wilson crossed the plate after reaching base with a one-out single. One batter prior, Selinsgrove pitcher Kiersten Dupert made a great play on a Danville squeeze attempt to preserve the 0-0 tie.
Katelyn Eisely started off the Seals' seventh-inning rally with a one-out single, which was followed by Alyvia Herrold being hit by a pitch. Leadoff hitter Cassidy Shay then ripped a single down the left-field line to tie the game at 1.
The Seals (4-3 overall, 3-0 HAC-I) took the lead during the next at-bat when Herrold scored on a passed ball. Two more insurance runs would come when Alison Beddall shot a double into the left-center field gap.
Dupert, who scattered four hits, sat the Ironmen (2-3, 1-2) down in order in the bottom half of the inning, capping off an impressive comeback win over a Heartland Athletic Conference-Division I rival.
“We’ve kind of had a little rough start to the beginning (of the season),” said Dupert. “I’m just really proud that the team was able to push aside everything that happened and not let the run get the best of us.”
The Seals are used to the late-game action. They didn’t score until the sixth and seventh innings of 1-0 wins over Jersey Shore and Shikellamy, respectively.
“That seems to be our M.O. right now,” said Chappell. “We wait until the sixth or seventh inning before we make something happen.
“I guess they work well under pressure.”
The Seals have allowed just one run in their last three games, which Dupert credited to a positive change in her mentality, along with the defense's play behind her.
“I’m smiling a lot more than I usually was,” the junior pitcher said with a laugh. “I’m just very proud that I had a good defense behind me.”
Strong winds blowing primarily in toward the plate contributed to Tuesday's pitchers' duel, as both teams had hits taken away by the conditions. In the fourth inning, Beddall hit a deep fly ball that likely would have resulted in a home run on a calm day.
“We knew coming in that it was probably going to be windy because it normally is here,” said Chappell.
Dupert also acknowledged that the conditions definitely played in the defenses’ favor.
Camryn Hess pitched for the Ironmen. The Ironmen staff as a whole has struggled this season, having allowed nearly 10 runs per game prior to Tuesday’s contest. Hess was strong in the circle Tuesday, holding the Seals to just four hits in the first six innings of the game.
Selinsgrove 4, Danville 1
Selinsgrove;000;000;4 — 4-7-1
Danville;000;001;0 — 1-4-1
Kiersten Dupert and Katelyn Eisely. Camryn Hess and Breece Wilson.
WP: Dupert. LP: Hess.
Selinsgrove: Beddall 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBIs; Shay 2-for-4, RBI; Eisely 1-for-2; Herrold 1-for-2; Rumberger 1-for-3.
Danville: Jones 1-for-2; Wilson 1-for-2; Herriman 1-for-3; Hendrickson 1-for-3.