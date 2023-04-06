SUNBURY — Selinsgrove freshman Alyvia Herrold's lone hit in the game allowed Faylee Showers to score the game-winning run in the top of the seventh inning on Thursday in a Heartland Athletic Conferece-Division I softball game Thursday.
Kiersten Dupert recorded five strikeouts on the mound as the Seals won their third consecutive game.
Kianah Lenner went 2-for-3 at the plate for Shikellamy (2-2 overall, 0-1 HAC-I). Taylor Treas struck out three in the loss.
Selinsgrove 1, Shikellamy 0
Selinsgrove;000;000;1 — 1-5-3
Shikellamy;000;000;0 — 0-5-2
WP: Kiersten Dupert. LP: Taylor Treas.
Selinsgrove: Grace Landis 1-for-3; Alison Beddall 1-for-3; Chloe Rumberger 1-for-3; Faylee Showers 1 run; Katelyn Eisley 1-for-1; Alyvia Herrold 1-for-3.
Shikellamy: Ella Oakes 1-for-4; Reagan Weist 1-for-2; Allison Minnier 1-for-3; Kianah Lenner 2-for-3.