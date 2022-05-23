SELINSGROVE — Whatever he was fueled by Monday — vengeance, redemption, history — Ryan Reich delivered what he called "definitely one of my better performances."
Selinsgrove's standout right-hander was masterful in a 6-0 win over Wyoming Valley West, firing a three-hitter with 13 strikeouts as the Seals won the Districts 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal game.
Truthfully, though, it was not vastly different from the game he pitched a year ago when the Spartans beat him 1-0 with a walk-off flare one out shy of extra innings.
On Monday he was razor-sharp from the start, received some early run support, and cut the visitors' lineup to ribbons.
"I came into it as any other game," he said, "but I knew in the back of my mind that they got the best of us last year. So, obviously, I wanted to take it to them."
Nothing Wyoming Valley West's offense mustered rose to the level of a "jam," and the few times the Spartans moved a runner to second base were followed by sequences of virtually unhittable pitches. They put six batters on base — never more than one in an inning — and three were erased on the basepaths.
Reich threw 58 of his 81 pitches for strikes, and threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of 25 batters. He ended each of the fourth through seventh innings with strikeouts.
"Him coming out and keeping his pitch count low, pounding the strike zone, upping his velocity at the right times — he wasn't always pumping out upper-80s — I just thought he threw a heckuva game," said Seals coach Brent Beiler. "We heard we were playing Wyoming Valley, and I can only imagine he was chomping at the bit. He definitely wanted to get back out there."
Selinsgrove (18-2) won a Class 5A playoff for the first time in program history. The second-seeded Seals host No. 3 Pittston in a semifinal Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. The Patriots downed No. 6 Crestwood, 13-8, on Monday.
"We came out guns a-blazin' and pretty much just played our game," said Seals senior Teague Hoover, who was 2-for-4 with a first-inning RBI. "It was really good win. Really good for us, but we're not done yet."
On this date last year, Selinsgrove traveled to Kingston for its first Class 5A district game. The Seals struggled against Valley West's Mason Sgarlat, then a sophomore, managing only one hit and a handful of walks in the loss. The Spartans struck out 11 times and had two hits and a walk off Reich, who threw 90 pitches in 6 2/3 innings. Anthony Severns' sinking liner to right field was the difference.
"I've been dwelling on that loss," said Hoover. "We were hoping to go really far last year, and we got one-hit. That hit hard."
"When I found out we were playing (the Spartans again), I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh. We're going to face the same pitcher as last year. Same lineup,'" said Beiler. "But I have a lot of confidence in this year's hitting team, and we hit a little better — a little stronger for sure."
Reich opened Monday's game with a strikeout in a seven-pitch inning. The Seals scored three runs in the bottom half on a pair of infield errors, a Hoover hit, and two pitches that skipped to the backstop.
Josh Domaracki reached when his grounder got past second baseman Trevor Klem, and Gannon Steimling's popup was dropped several feet to the left of the mound. Hoover followed with a sharp single to center and stole second. Courtesy runner Caleb Hicks scored on a wild pitch, and Hoover followed soon after on a passed ball.
"I really got lucky out there with the first-inning runs," Reich said. "That feels so good. Mentally, it just helps me out so much."
The closest thing Wyoming Valley West (7-13) came to a run was in the third when Anthony Bayo worked a one-out walk and was bunted to second base. Spartans leadoff batter Max Lopuhovsky grounded a ball to Seals third baseman Tyler Swineford, who skipped his throw past first baseman Ben Gearhart. Gearhart quickly tracked down the ball and fired it to Steimling at the plate to nail Bayo to end the inning.
The Spartans also had a runner caught stealing by Steimling and Hoover in the second, and a leadoff single in the fourth erased by Reich's pickoff throw to Hoover at second base.
Reich recorded all but one of the Spartans' last 11 outs via strikeout, with the exception being a gold-star play Hoover made on a grounder up the middle in the sixth.
"He was on fire," said Hoover. "That's probably the best I've seen him pitch this entire year, and he's had a lot of really good starts. He was on."
It was the Seton Hall-bound senior's fourth double-digit strikeout game of the season, and the 13 strikeouts matched the second-most in his career behind only the 16 Shikellamy hitters he fanned on May 9.
"I'm really happy. Going out there and throwing so little pitches is always awesome," Reich said. "My curveball felt extraordinary. I felt like I could throw that better than my fastball, and my fastball felt pretty good, too.
"There weren't many rough patches. We still have things to work on, but, other than that, I think that's a good start. Definitely."
DISTRICTS 2/4 CLASS 5A SUBREGIONAL
QUARTERFINAL
SELINSGROVE 6, WYOMING VALLEY WEST 0
Wyo. Valley West;000;000;0 — 0-3-3
Selinsgrove;300;012;x — 6-7-3
Mason Sgarlat, Mason Matello (6) and Brian Gill. Ryan Reich and Gannon Steimling.
WP: Reich. LP: Sgarlat.
Wyoming Valley West: Luke Buss 1-for-3; Noah Gorham 1-for-3; Carlos DelRosa 1-for-2.
Selinsgrove: Josh Domaracki run; Steimling RBI; Teague Hoover 2-for-4, double, run, RBI; Mark Pastore run; Tyler Swineford 2-for-3; Reich 1-for-3; Tucker Teats 1-for-3, run; Ben Gearhart 1-for-1, run.