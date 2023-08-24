The Daily Item
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT — Declan McRoberts tossed four stellar innings for the victory, and added an RBI single, while Brody Brooks threw two innings of hitless relief to send El Segundo, Calif. to the U.S. Championship game with a 2-1 victory over Seattle, Wash. on Thursday night at Lamade Stadium.
The West champions will now face Needville Texas in the U.S. Championship at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The teams are off today for a home run derby.
McRoberts gave his team an early lead when he singled home a run in the top of the first with two outs. In the second inning, Quinn Boehle singled, advanced to second on a passed ball, took third on a wild pitch and scored on Finley Green’s single for all the runs El Segundo would need.
Seattle had two chances to get to McRoberts in his four innings. The first two hitters in the second reached on hits, before McRoberts retired the next three hitters in order without a run. In the fourth, Nolan Chang doubled with one out. Trey Kirchoff followed with an RBI single to cut the California lead to 2-1.
An error put the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, but McRoberts got a comebacker, and grounder to Brooks at shortstop to end the threat.
The first two hitters reached against McRoberts to open the fifth, bringing Brooks to the mound.
A sacrifice bunt ended in a fielder’s choice as Brooks got the lead runner at third. Two more groundouts ended the threat.
Northwest loaded the bases in the sixth with two outs on on a walk, hit by pitch and a dropped third strike. A fielder’s choice then ended the game.
Curacao 4, Mexico 2
Curacao scored three runs in the top of the sixth to advance to Saturday’s International Championship game at Lamade Stadium.
The Caribbean representatives will face Chinese Tapei on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
The victory for Curacao ended a three-game win streak for Mexico, who had lost its opener to Japan, before getting hot in the elimination bracket.
With the game tied at 1-1, Curacao bunted a runner to second base with two outs in the sixth. After an intentional walk, Nasir El-Ossals singled to load the bases. Consecutive walks to Joshua Acosta Fernandez, Sean Serverie and Alexander Provacia Roach by two different Mexico relievers brought home three runs to give the Caribbean champs a 4-1 advantage.
Mexico would load the bases with one out in the bottom of the sixth, but Shemar Sophia Jacobs got the final two outs of the game — Jorge Lizarrago’s groundout produced a run — the last by strikeout to give Curacao a chance to defends its 2022 International Championship.