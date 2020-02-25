The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Trent Forrest scored 14 of his 16 points after halftime, and No. 6 Florida State rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat No. 11 Louisville 82-67 on Monday night.
The Seminoles (24-4, 14-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) moved past the Cardinals into first place in the ACC.
n No. 1 Kansas 83,
Oklahoma State 58
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Udoka Azubuike had 19 points and 16 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji added 15 points, and Kansas avoided any chance of a letdown after its high-profile win over Baylor by blowing out Oklahoma State.
n Texas 67,
No. 20 West Virginia 57
AUSTIN, Texas — Andrew Jones scored 22 points to lead Texas past West Virginia as the injury-depleted Longhorns continued a late-season surge.
Oscar Tshiebwe scored 14 points to lead West Virginia.
WOMEN
n No. 2 Baylor 64,
West Virginia 39
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Te’a Cooper scored 17 points, and No. 2 Baylor clinched a share of its 10th consecutive Big 12 regular-season championship.
n No. 3 Oregoan 74,
No. 4 Stanford 66
STANFORD, Calif. — Sabrina Ionescu became the first player in NCAA history to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds, and notched her record 26th career triple-double hours after speaking at Kobe Bryant’s memorial service, leading Oregon.
Ionescu hit the milestone on a defensive rebound with 1:47 remaining in the third quarter and finished with 21 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in her first triple-double against a top-10 opponent and eighth overall this season for Oregon (26-2, 15-1 Pac-12).