ALTOONA — Coltyn Sempko won the 160-pound championship to help Shikellamy place third as a team Saturday in the Big 7 Tournament at Altoona High.
The Braves also had pairs of second- and third-place finishers, as well as three who placed fourth. In all, eight of 12 Shik wrestlers were place winners, and the team scored 115 points. Central Mountain won the team title with 190 points, while Bald Eagle Area was second (137.5).
Sempko, one of the Braves' three finalists, won an 8-3 decision over Central Mountain's Jacob Weaver in the 160-pound final. In the semifinals, Sempko posted a first-period fall (1:24) over State College's Josh Hershbine.
Caleb Yoder (152) and Gage Wolfe (172) also wrestled for titles.
Yoder ran into a buzzsaw in his final as Altoona's Luke Sipes posted a 15-0 technical fall in 3:20. Yoder won a sudden-victory decision in the semis.
Wolfe gave Bald Eagle Area's Caleb Close all he wanted before bowing by a 1-0 score. Wolfe was a 10-3 winner in the semis, and he stopped his quarterfinal match in 91 seconds.
Isaac McGregor (132) and Connor Wetzel (145) finished third for Shikellamy.
BIG 7 TOURNAMENT
At Altoona H.S.
Team standings: 1. Central Mountain 190, 2. Bald Eagle Area 137.5, 3. Shikellamy 115, 4. State College 110, 5. Bellefonte 94.5, 6. Altoona 69, 7. Jersey Shore 53, 8. Hollidaysburg 42.
Shikellamy results
Consolation Round 2
126: Blaize Souder (S) dec. Thomas Hill (State College), 5-3; 138: Charles Keener (S) pinned Mitchell Baronner (Hollidaysburg), 0:40; 189: Matt Shaffer (S) pinned Nolan Weaver (Bellefonte), 1:42; 215: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Dakota McDermott (Central Mountain), 2:33; 285: Logan Kline (Altoona) maj. dec. Blake VanKirk (S), 12-3.
Championship Quarterfinals
113: Alex Reed (S) maj. dec. Clayton Foster (Central Mountain), 10-2; 120: Eben Kisner (Shikellamy) dec. Owen Johnson (Bald Eagle Area), 7-5 SV; 126: Hunter Gardner (Bald Eagle Area) pinned Souder (S), 3:53; 132: Isaac McGregor (S) pinned George Boutiller (Altoona), 0:39; 138: Jeffre Pifer (Bald Eagle Area) dec. Keener (S), 8-6; 145: Connor Wetzel (S) pinned Owen Barr (State College), 5:31; 172: Gage Wolfe (S) pinned Nash Irwin (Bellefonte), 1:31; 189: Carter Weaverling (State College) pinned Matt Shaffer (S), 1:48; 215: Nicklas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg) pinned Mason Rebuck (S), 1:53; 285: Tyler Putnam (Bellefonte) pinned VanKirk (S), 3:02.
Championship Semifinals
113: Lucas Fye (Bald Eagle Area) dec. Reed (S), 11-9; 120: Brock Weiss (Jersey Shore) tech. fall Kisner (S), 16-0, (3:41); 132: Aidan O'Shea (Bellefonte) dec. McGregor (S), 7-4; 145: Griffin Walizer (Central Mountain) maj. dec. Connor Wetzel (S), 13-2; 152: Yoder (S) dec. Gino Serafini (Central Mountain), 5-3 SV; 160: Coltyn Sempko (S) pinned Josh Hershbine (State College), 1:24; 172: Wolfe (S) dec. Braden Newby (State College), 10-3;
Consolation Semifinals
113: Reed (S) pinned Bryce Conway (Hollidaysburg), 0:15; 120: Kisner (S) pinned Noah Horne (Hollidaysburg), 3:57; 126: Noah Weaver (Bellefonte) dec. Souder (S), 9-2; 132: McGregor (S) pinned Kevin Taylor (Bald Eagle Area), 3:12; 138: Liam Goodrich (Jersey Shore) dec. Keener (S), 10-8; 145: Wetzel (S) dec. Zane Cooper (Central Mountain), 6-3 SV; 189: Damien Galentine (Central Mountain) pinned Matt Shaffer (S), 2:03; 215: Mason Rebuck (S) pinned Micah Walizer (Central Mountain), 2:59.
Fifth Place
126: Jordan Carlucci (Altoona) pinned Souder (S), 5:44; 138: Braylen Corter (Central Mountain) dec. Charles Keener (S), 10-6; 189: Connor Reimer (Altoona) dec. Shaffer (S), 4-1.
Third Place
113: Garrett Choates (Bellefonte) dec. Reed (S), 13-7; 120: Derek Keen (Central Mountain) pinned Kisner (S), 0:35; 132: McGregor (S) pinned Jacob Campbell (State College), 0:54; 145: Wetzel (S) dec. Will Young (Altoona), 8-1; 215: Nicklas Eppihimer (Hollidaysburg) dec. Rebuck (S), 5-2.
Championship Finals
152: Luke Sipes (Altoona) tech. fall Yoder (S), 15-0 (3:20); 160: Sempko (S) dec. Jacob Weaver (Central Mountain), 8-3; 172: Caleb Close (Bald Eagle Area) dec. Wolfe (S), 1-0.